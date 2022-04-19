'MaJoHa': John Arcilla shares how important history is

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor John Arcilla shared how important the history of one’s nation is, following a viral video that showed how "Pinoy Big Brother" teen housemates wrongly answered various questions about Philippine history.

In a trending video circulating on different social media sites, teen PBB housemates Kai Espenido and Gabb Skribikin were asked what's the collective name of the three Filipino martyr priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora.

The housemates answered "MaJoHa."

Gomburza is the collective name of the three Filipino Catholic priests who were executed due to charges of subversion arising from the 1872 Cavite mutiny during the Spanish occupation in the Philippines.

John, who is known for his role as General Antonio Luna, said history is important so people will learn not repeat mistakes in the future.

“Grabe. Napakalaking bagay ng history sa buhay ng tao. Kahit anong nasyon pinahahalagahan ‘yan,” John said.

“Kasi sa kasaysayan natin malalaman kung sino ka at saan ka dapat pupunta bilang tao o bilang Pilipino. Ang pagtingin sa nakaraan ay importante para sa mga aral na hindi mo na dapat pagdaanan pa,” he added.

He also shared how national hero Jose Rizal became his life’s core.

“Pinakapaborito kong subject ng elementary ay ang Rizal. Pakiramdam ko ang Rizal subject ang naging core ng pagkatao ko at pagka-Pilipino. ‘Yung selfless love at pagmamahal sa pamilya, kapatid, kababayan at bansa,” he said.

“Sa Rizal ko din natutuhan ‘yung pagpapahalaga sa mga bagay na pinaghirapan ng mga magulang kahit ano pa ang halaga… ‘yung kwento tungkol sa barong na sinamay. At ‘yung importansiya ng pagmamahal sa ibang tao kahit hindi mo kilala,” he added.

RELATED: Robi Domingo expresses concern over education system after viral 'MaJoHa'