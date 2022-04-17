The CompanY drops 29th album, urges Pinoys to ‘put premium’ on choral groups

The CompanY has just released its 29th studio album Gitna, its first under ABS-CBN’s music label Star Music.

The CompanY’s OJ Mariano and Sweet Plantado had missed performing on stage so much that when they did the “argument scene” in the music video of their latest track Gitna, their theatrical sides manifested naturally.

Emotions run high when they sing the lyrics that go:

OJ: Sa gitnang walang kasiguraduhan

Sweet: Walang kasingkahulugan

OJ and Sweet: Ang mga salita na palagi mong binibitawan sa tuwing nagtatanong

Sweet: Ano nga ba talaga tayo?

OJ: Napakalinaw ng malabo

OJ and Sweet: Gusto ko nang matapos ang hindi pa nagsisimula pa lang

Sweet: Kahit alam ko nang dehado

OJ: Inunawa ka no’ng sabi mong “Di ka pa sigurado”

Sweet: Oo o hindi, wala namang tama o mali

OJ: ‘Wag mo lang sana naman akong iiwan

ALL: Sa gitna, ha-ah-ah, ha-ah, ah

The long-standing vocal group CompanY is composed of Annie Quintos, OJ Mariano, Moy Ortiz and Sweet Plantado.

“I was excited kasi hindi namin ‘to masyadong ginagawa. Siyempre, ma-teatrong tao kami ni OJ,” explained Sweet in a virtual call. “When we were shooting at the beach, yung argument scene, swabe lang yun. Pero ang sarap kasi antagal na namin hindi umaarte so nalabas namin ang kaartehan namin.”

OJ agreed, “When we did the music video, us being theater artists, theater actors, kating-kati na talaga kami umarte ulit. So that time that we were doing it at the beach, the confrontation rap part, ewan ko, may kakaibang gigil na nangyari. I think you all could see it in the video na ang sarap lang kantahin ng kanta talaga.”

Gitna is the group’s key track in its 29th studio album of the same name, its first under ABS-CBN’s Star Music, which features pop, jazz, electronica, dance and acoustic folk genres. The song is composed by Davey Langit.

The 10-track multi-genre album also includes previously released songs, such as Sumakabilang Puso, Sang Tawag Mo Lang, Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita, Sa May Bintana, and Walang Sayang. Also part of the album are Kumusta Ka, written by Rey Valera; Hideaway, composed by Maestro Ryan Cayabyab; Sukob Na, penned by Mortiz Edgar Frasco and Flores Alexeeb; and Ambon, written by Nica del Rosario.

The group chose Gitna as the main song because of its uniqueness. As Sweet expressed in words, “We chose a lot of songs from Star Music’s catalogue but we decided to zoom in on this because it’s not the usual love story and the way it combines the lyrics and melody is different. Moy also had this idea to make it a duet, so when he gave it to me and OJ, it brought a different color to the song.”

“We chose Gitna because (it’s) ambiguous, you don’t know what is meant by the word Gitna,” detailed Moy. “But for me, it’s Gitna in a musical way. Dahil merong tunog old school na Original Pilipino Music (OPM) written by veteran songwriters and there’s new school OPM. So in a way, you’re in the middle at tumatawid ka, half-foot looking at tradition and comfort music, and the other foot is looking forward and being progressive.”

Just a little throwback: The CompanY was founded in July 1985 by the alumni of the Ateneo College Glee Club. They previously performed as back-up vocalists for the pop stars of the ‘80s and went on to become professional recording artists up to this day.

Known as Asia’s premier vocal harmony act, the quartet is the most awarded vocal recording group in the Philippines that has shared the stage with the likes of The Manhattan Transfer, Jim Brickman, Michael Bublé, Noel Pointer, John Ford Coley, and many more.

It’s pure hard work, Moy emphasized when asked about the unit’s secret to decades-long career. He said, “Kami naniniwala na kasi maraming likas na talented talaga among us Filipinos. But I always have believed that hard work will always trump talent. I’ve always believed that. The fame, yung kasikatan at kayamanan at money, that’s all temporal, ephemeral. Nawawala yan kahit maingat ka. Nawawala yan lahat. Everything is passing. Everything is temporary. What lasts forever is good art and significance and contribution. Yun yung nagtatagal.”

Sweet added that it’s also about “attitude” and being “smart, hardworking” for Annie.

Nonetheless, Moy urged the “government and the Filipino people to put more premium on Philippine choir singers.”

“Just to share with everybody, here, the Philippine choir singers, bring in more gold medals than all of our Philippine athletes. That is a fact. So, we have to honor the Philippine choristers,” he reasoned.

He further cited the “amazing” and “great” choir groups that emerged during their time and the more recent choral ensembles.

“I think it’s in the training dahil the training and the discipline of the work ethic na nakukuha mo sa choir, (you carry it with you). Kasi ang masarap, kami ni Sweet, OJ and Annie galing kami (sa chorale group), we were molded in choir music and choir tradition,” he shared.

“Not only music lessons, but we also get life lessons from the choir. I think until now, andami pa ring lumalabas na magaling na grupo from Philippine choirs. Kaya kailangan nating magbigay pugay sa mga (we have to pay tribute to) Philippine choirs.”

(Stream The CompanY’s latest album Gitna out now on various digital music platforms, and watch the music video of Gitna on Star Music’s YouTube channel.)