GMA Pinoy TVâ€™s Stronger Together concert caps off Expo 2020 Dubai with a blast

GMA Pinoy TV’s Stronger Together concert caps off Expo 2020 Dubai with a blast

GMA Network’s flagship international channel, GMA Pinoy TV, truly saved the best for last for Kapuso fans in the UAE as it successfully brought together thousands of Filipinos in its much-awaited concert last March 30, a day before the biggest global expo concluded.

The Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at the Dubai Expo Grounds was jam-packed with Filipinos and other nationalities to witness GMA Pinoy TV’s return to the live event scene via Stronger Together: GMA Pinoy TV @ Expo 2020 Dubai, headlined by Julie Anne San Jose, Jessica Villarubin, and Xian Lim. The Kapuso stars treated the audience to performances that spotlighted Pinoy talent at its best and ended the Expo for the Filipino community on a high note – both literally and figuratively.

The Clash Season 3 grand champion Jessica Villarubin marks her first international show.

Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne could not contain her excitement as the concert was also her first time going abroad since the pandemic started. “More than anything, sobrang excited lang talaga ako to see our fellow Kapuso and I know na marami rin ang naghihintay sa pagkakataong ito. I’m thankful to GMA Pinoy TV for bringing us here and choosing me as one of the artists na mag-pe-perform for Dubai Expo,” said she.

Xian Lim does his first-ever live event as a Kapuso.

The Clash Season 3 grand champion Jessica Villarubin, who marked her first international concert through the event, wowed the audience and even her co-performers with her vocal prowess. “Grabe yung hiyawan ng mga Kapuso natin, kaya I made sure to do my best sa performances ko para sa kanila. Nag-enjoy talaga ako lalo na first time ko rin na makapag-perform dito sa Dubai. Daghang salamat, mga Kapuso abroad,” said the proud Cebuana talent.

In his first-ever live event as a Kapuso, multi-talented actor Xian was beaming with pride to see a lot of their kababayan who came to see them perform at the Expo. “It’s a proud moment para sa ating mga Pinoy na ma-showcase natin ang Pilipinas. And ang mabigyan ang mga Pilipino ng isang spot dito sa Dubai Expo is such an honor. It’s an emotional moment for everyone, and it feels great to be Pinoy right now. Isang karangalan na napili ako ng GMA Pinoy TV to be one of the artists to perform,” shared the False Positive leading man.

‘Asia’s Limitless Star’ Julie Anne San Jose can’t contain her excitement at her first overseas show since the pandemic.

Also giving more glitz and glamour to Julie Anne, Jessica, and Xian’s on-stage looks were the couture gowns and suit sponsored by Filipino fashion designer Ryan Pacioles of Atelier Zuhra.

Dubai-based Pinoy performers World Championships of Performing Arts, United Cebuanos Folkloric Dance Ensemble, and MDM Dance Company also showcased their world-class talent.

Fittingly as the concert’s closing salvo, they all performed GMA Pinoy TV’s theme song, Stronger Together, to bring home the message of hope that Filipinos abroad can draw strength from each other and still unite in facing the adversities in life despite being separated by distance.

On social media, some of the Pinoys who witnessed the concert also expressed how much they enjoyed the show and congratulated GMA Pinoy TV for staging the highly-successful event.

Loryn Silva from Dubai was amazed at Jessica’s world-class performance. She said, “She really nailed that night. Kudos GMA Pinoy TV. We hope for more (concerts) in the future.”

@Abduldarwisa said, “Napakahusay. Congrats, mga Kapuso. So proud of you guys. Proud to be fans of Kapuso.”

From left: Jessica, Julie Anne and Xian headline GMA Pinoy TV @ Expo 2020 Dubai at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

Other fans also requested that the show be staged in other parts of the world, including the US, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

“The Middle East and the UAE have a very special place in the hearts of Filipinos. We are grateful to our Kapuso in Dubai for their overwhelming support as we held our first international concert in the new normal setting and in no less than the biggest Expo staged so far. While our Stronger Together concert marked so many firsts for us here at GMA Pinoy TV and even for our Kapuso artists, we also wanted to celebrate the power of collaboration as we join the Expo 2020 Dubai and our partners in the exciting culminating ceremonies,” said GMA International first vice president and head Joseph Francia.

The Stronger Together: GMA Pinoy TV @ Expo 2020 Dubai concert was also presented through GMA Pinoy TV’s partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry and official media partners, The Filipino Times and TAG 91.1.