'Enjoyed a good proud cry': Jessica Simpson shares bikini selfie after losing 100 pounds

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Jessica Simpson proudly shared a new sexy bikini selfie, announcing she shed off 100 pounds for the third time.

The pop star turned fashion entrepreneur has been vocal for years about her yo-yo diet and weight gain, even gaining more than 200 pounds on and off.

Simpson posted a photo of her fit figure in a pink and orange paisley two-piece from her own swim collection, and captioned it, “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!”

She added, “Hard work. Determination. Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today.”

The post gathered messages of praise from her fans, one saying, “Amazing accomplishment-not just the weight but the self confidence. Love to see it! And you look great!!” one impressed follower wrote, while another chimed in, “Stunning mama! Such an inspiration!”

Added one more, “So proud of all your hard work Jessica!!!”

Meanwhile, Simpson’s girl pal Paris Hilton left a series of flame emojis under the Instagram post.

