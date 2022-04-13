Rihanna shares updates about pregnancy, relationship with A$AP Rocky

MANILA, Philippines — Musician and entrepreneur Rihanna recently graced the cover of Vogue for the magazine's May 2022 issue, showing off her baby bump with great style as she gave relationship updates on her child and with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Now in the third trimester of her pregnancy, Rihanna seems to be in high spirits, saying that while her belly has grown, she has hardly changed inside.

According to Vogue, the billionaire musician has not been experiencing morning sickness and is able to control her mood swings — something she prepared for in advance as she can't smoke as a coping mechanism, among others.

Rihanna said she and Rocky were not particularly planning on having a baby, but were not closed to the idea, "I don't know when I ovulate or any of that... we just had fun."

She also admits that it took them a while to be more than friends, growing closer during the COVID-19 pandemic's early months. They've now reached the point in their relationship where Rocky met Rihanna's mother, who warmed up to him and have begun talking about the couple's future child.

Rocky had asked the singer where she dreams of raising their child, and she had quick answer — her home country of Barbados; though it realistically may not happen, she always imagined it would be that way.

Because the two will have busy schedules as musicians, with Rihanna running her beauty and fashion ventures, the singer is looking at their mothers to help looking after their would-be grandchild.

"I'm hoping that we're able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women," Rihanna told Vogue. "This time should feel celebratory. Because, why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

But what about her music? Rihanna has not released an album since 2016's "Anti" which had singles like "Work" and "Needed Me." All she could tease was she was looking at her next project "completely differently" and "suits her better, a lot better" in an authentic way that takes a lot of pressure off her.

