Film producer debunks Claudine Barretto's claim that Rico Yan looked up to Marcos

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 2:47pm
Rico Yan with film producer Noel Ferrer in an EDSA People Power Anniversary celebration
Noel Ferrer via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Film producer Noel Ferrer debunked actress Claudine Barretto’s claim that her late ex-boyfriend Rico Yan looked up to presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. 

In his Instagram account, Noel posted a photo of him with Rico on stage during the celebration of EDSA People Power Anniversary. 

“FACT CHECK. I was with Rico Yan at the EDSA People Power Anniversary that celebrated the overthrowing of a dictator plus his family and cronies,” Noel wrote. 

Noel asked the public not to use Rico in vain as he and his family deserve better.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Let us not use his memory in vain or for personal gains. Rico - and his family for that matter, deserve better. God bless them Fr. @titocaluag , right?” he wrote. 

Social media users asked Claudine not to use Rico for her campaign. 

This came after Claudine said that Rico looked up to President Rodrigo Duterte, Bongbong Marcos and their family in a comment she wrote on Instagram. 

“It was about year 2000 when we met with President Duterte. In that same year we met Maam Sara & lastly BBM. Rico looked up to these people. Our whole family is BBM only Marjorie & her kids are Leni,” Claudine wrote, suggesting that herself and Rico met the Dutertes when her ex-beau was still alive.

“Tita Sita Yan & I & my mom BBM rin po. Pls let us all respect everybody. Stay safe and God bless all of you," she added. 

In October last year, Barretto and her talent manager Arnold Vegafria filed their certificates of candidacies (COCs) in Olongapo. Claudine is running for councilor, while Vegafria is bidding to be mayor under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) party and local party “Anak ng Gapo Coalition.”

CLAUDINE AND RICO

