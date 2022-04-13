^

KC Concepcion replaces Toni Gonzaga in New York film 'Asian Persuasion'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 12:40pm
Singer-actress KC Concepcion
Pang-Masa / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion has replaced Toni Gonzaga in the lead role of New York film “Asian Persuasion." 

According to Variety, KC replaced Toni after the controversial host left the production due to schedule conflicts. 

KC will join other Asian celebrities in the cast, such as Filipino-American Hollywood actor Dante Basco. Other cast members include Kevin Kreider, Paolo Montalban, Scarlett Sher, Celia Au, Geneva Carr and Jax Bacani.

Reports also said that other Filipino actors such as Yam Concepcion, Tony Labrusca, Rachel Alejandro, Apl.de.Ap, Rex Navarette, among others, will also be featured in the film. 

In her Instagram account, KC posted a screenshot of the Variety report. 

“Onto day 3 of filming @asianpersuasionfilm! Thank you for joining us on this new journey. Grateful to be part of this Asian-American project, with our amazing cast & crew,” she wrote. 

The film is headed by multi-Tony Award and Grammy-winning producer Jhett Tolentino.

Meanwhile, the screenplay is written by New York-based Mike Ang, who owns Brooklyn-based agency Planet X, which is also the executive production partner on the film. The screenwriter shared his excitement by sharing the Variety report on his Instagram page, writing in the caption, "There is power in representation & we flippin’ the script, y’all. @asianpersuasionfilm."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Michael Ang (@mangstermind)

The film is set to be released in 2023.

Francine Diaz's mother, cousin lambast Andrea Brillantes

Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

"No reason to be upset": Jennifer Garner on ex-husband Ben Affleck's second engagement to Jennifer Lopez

'We broke up last year': Andrea Brillantes shares Seth Fedelin was her first heartbreak

Twitter users to Claudine Barretto: Let Rico Yan rest

Johnny Depp became 'monster' on drugs and alcohol, court hears

Sofia, Allen to pick up where they left off in Raya Sirena mini-series

Jamm Rea learns to be her own muse for new music

Julia and Awra share what they love about their friendship

Kim Kardashian debuts new reality show 'The Kardashians', shares PDA photos with Pete Davidson

