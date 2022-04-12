'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to appear in 'Better Call Saul' final season

MANILA, Philippines — Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the two leading men of "Breaking Bad," are set to guest star in the final season of the show's prequel series "Better Call Saul."

The show's co-creator Peter Gould, who also worked on the Emmy-winning series "Breaking Bad," confirmed that Cranston's Walter White and Paul's Jesse Pinkman would make an appearance, though did not elaborate in what capacity.

“How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season,” Gould said during a PaleyFest LA panel for the show.

Numerous characters from "Breaking Bad" have appeared on "Better Call Saul" even though the events of the former take place just a few years prior, the most recent being cameos by Dean Norris' Hank Schrader and Steven Michael Quezada's Steven Gomez, but no one as big as White and Pinkman have shown up.

"Better Call Saul" follows Bob Odenkirk as the titular character during his early questionable years as a lawyer, before he would go on to represent Walter White in "Breaking Bad" when the chemistry teacher becomes a drug kingpin in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A feature film was released on Netflix in 2019, "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie," which followed Aaron Paul's character after and during the final events of "Breaking Bad."

The final season of "Better Call Saul" stars Odenkirk alongside Rhea Seehorn, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jonathan Banks — the latter two also main players from "Breaking Bad" — will premiere its first half beginning April 18 while the latter half will be out in July.

