Donita Rose addresses bashers of relationship with gospel singer

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Donita Rose thanked those people who support her with her new relationship with gospel singer Felson Palad.

She also addressed those people who are bashing them on their social media posts.

“Although I’m currently a little overwhelmed with work deadlines & can’t answer all comments for now, I just want to thank everyone for their overwhelmingly touching messages,” Donita wrote on Instagram.

“There have also been a ton of negative comments from netizens regarding articles written about us and our social media posts, some making memes and trolling on us. Yes, they have been painful for me, I’ll admit, but just know that @felsonpalad and I prayed blessings for them,” she added.

Donita said she’s proud of Felson on how he handles the bashing.

“Mind you, he has been unfazed & extremely amused to say the least about the negativity & we are excited now, more than ever to proclaim God’s faithfulness & goodness in our lives. May this journey we are on encourage many of God’s promise in Romans 8:28, ‘That He is able to turn everything around for the good of those who love Him and are called according to His purposes,’” she said.

“I do not live for the approval or the praises of man but I do find encouragement from the love we are receiving. Much love back at everyone. There are so many wonderful stories and bellyaching hilarious moments of us to share but for now, this is what’s most on my heart,” she added.

Donita revealed last week on her Instagram account that she's dating Felson after her divorce with ex-husband Eric Villarama in 2016. Donita and ex-husband Eric got married on June 9, 2003, and they have a son, Joshua Paul.

RELATED: Donita Rose admits dating gospel singer

