Twitter users to Claudine Barretto: Let Rico Yan rest

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 1:55pm
Rico Yan and Claudine Barretto
Star Cinema via YouTube

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens asked actress Claudine Barretto to not use ex-boyfriend Rico Yan for her campaign. 

This came after Claudine said that Rico looked up to President Rodrigo Duterte and his family in a comment she wrote on Instagram. 

“It was about year 2000 when we met with President Duterte. In that same year we met Maam Sara & lastly BBM. Rico looked up to these people. Our whole family is BBM only Marjorie & her kids are Leni,” Claudine wrote, suggesting that herself and Rico met the Dutertes when her ex-beau was still alive.

“Tita Sita Yan & I & my mom BBM rin po. Pls let us all respect everybody. Stay safe and God bless all of you," she added. 

In October last year, Barretto and her talent manager Arnold Vegafria filed their certificates of candidacies (COCs) in Olangapo. Claudine is running for councilor, while Vegafria is bidding to be mayor under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) party and local party “Anak ng Gapo Coalition.”

Since the actress' statement, Rico Yan has been trending on Twitter.

Here are some Twitter users’ reaction to Claudine's statement:
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actor Rico Yan was Claudine's former partner on- and off-screen, who passed away in March 2002 during a trip in Palawan. 

