Twitter users to Claudine Barretto: Let Rico Yan rest

MANILA, Philippines — Netizens asked actress Claudine Barretto to not use ex-boyfriend Rico Yan for her campaign.

This came after Claudine said that Rico looked up to President Rodrigo Duterte and his family in a comment she wrote on Instagram.

“It was about year 2000 when we met with President Duterte. In that same year we met Maam Sara & lastly BBM. Rico looked up to these people. Our whole family is BBM only Marjorie & her kids are Leni,” Claudine wrote, suggesting that herself and Rico met the Dutertes when her ex-beau was still alive.

“Tita Sita Yan & I & my mom BBM rin po. Pls let us all respect everybody. Stay safe and God bless all of you," she added.

In October last year, Barretto and her talent manager Arnold Vegafria filed their certificates of candidacies (COCs) in Olangapo. Claudine is running for councilor, while Vegafria is bidding to be mayor under the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) party and local party “Anak ng Gapo Coalition.”

Since the actress' statement, Rico Yan has been trending on Twitter.

Here are some Twitter users’ reaction to Claudine's statement:



i'm sure rico yan didn't say that ???????? but okay https://t.co/GhpGRyowoL — shai | exoskz (@cottondudumcist) April 12, 2022

Rico Yan is the grandson of Gen. and Ambassador Manuel Yan, Sr. and was one of those high ranking officials to never agree with Martial Law. Please lang, love ko si Rico at wag na idamay pa ni Claudine. — Juvy Claire Enrile (@JuvyClairEnrile) April 12, 2022

she’s always using rico yan’s name for clout no? tama kana claudine https://t.co/Zmroqmd4R2 — ra. (@_aintrara) April 12, 2022

NOT CLAUDINE PUTTING WORDS INTO A DEAD PERSON'S MOUTH????? pic.twitter.com/f5EQCrEA32 — raven (???) (@chowmowan) April 12, 2022

adik sa adik, oops sorry na-post.



dami rin alam nitong si Claudine eh, pls lang tantanan na yan Rico Yan card mo. #NoToMarcosDuterte2022 #MarcosMagnanakaw https://t.co/YRNgpFnRmM — PM ISDKEY (@probinsyanodaks) April 12, 2022

Let us perpetually remind Claudine that she was the reason why Rico Yan died/killed. — Bob Ong-Marcus Jr. (@jorjmoroder) April 12, 2022

Please @itsmeclaudineb hayaan mo naman na magpahinga si Rico yan sa langit.

Idol ko kayong dalawa pero hindi ata ka tanggap2x na pati si Rico ay isasali mo sa kung sino ang taong sinusuportahan mo.wag mo ng bulabugin ang taong matagal ng nagpahinga. https://t.co/Tfk3mEc6TO — Anamarie30 (@Anamarie302) April 12, 2022

Even just with the following premise, I don't think Rico Yan will support BBM if he were alive today



- He was from ABS CBN

- He was a Lasallian, ergo he is intelligent



So Manang Claudine, please lang patahimikan na ang patay! — kookie?? (@kookie895) April 12, 2022

Beh wag mo na idamay yung wala na. Patahimikin mo na si Rico Yan. Juskelya ka!! ???????????? — Mitchwell!!! ?????????? (@Friviltone24) April 12, 2022

Actor Rico Yan was Claudine's former partner on- and off-screen, who passed away in March 2002 during a trip in Palawan.

