Regine Velasquez teases Rayver Cruz about rumored relationship with Julie Anne San Jose

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 11:41am
Regine Velasquez teases Rayver Cruz about rumored relationship with Julie Anne San Jose
Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose in a Twitter post on March 15, 2022.
Rayver Cruz via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velaquez teased Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose about their rumored relationship

In the actor's Twitter account, Rayver posted a photo of him with Julie Anne, congratulating the singer for her three-part "Limitless" concert. 

"Kaka proud naman powssss hehe the one and only als," Rayver wrote. 

Regine then commented on the post, asking Rayver to take care of Julie Anne. 

"Alagaan mo yan ha special sa amin yan si Chuli by the way parang kailangan natin mag usap," Regine said. 

Rayven replied with "Ate reg!!! wahahaha hello po!!! cge po Godbless po hahaha!"

Julie Anne remained vague about the real score between her and best friend Rayver Cruz, saying any questions about their potential romantic relationship would be better addressed to him.

"Mas nakakabuti kung siya ang tanungin, mas okay kung sa kanya manggagaling," Julie Anne said in a recent press conference. 

