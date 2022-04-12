Maja Salvador humbled by 20 years in showbiz

Maja Salvador gears up for new projects as prime star of TV5 and Cignal Entertainment.

MANILA, Philippines — Now that Maja Salvador has renewed her contract with TV5 and Cignal Entertainment as their prime star, new projects are in the pipeline for the actress, including a sitcom, drama series and future partnership for films. Presently, she topbills the Kapatid network’s successful primetime series, Niña Niño.

With a long list of achievements in her career, Maja couldn’t help but reminisce about her journey as she marked her almost 20 years in the showbiz industry.

She was very grateful to her TV5 and Cignal family and fans for their continued trust and support.

“I don’t know what I did to deserve these blessings. Perhaps in life, you just have to believe kung ano’ng kaya mong ibigay,” shared the 33-year-old actress during the contract signing with TV5 and Cignal and press event held recently. “Like you, every person goes through something and feels emotions. You just have to respect those emotions and kung ano yung mga pangangailangan nila. Always believe, that’s what I always say.”

“The 14-year-old Maja before na nangarap na umangat ang buhay, natupad yung mga pangarap. And here I am, in front of you. I will be celebrating my 20 years in the industry, just because I believed,” she mused.

Labeled as The Majestic Superstar, a title given by her current home network, she felt overwhelmed. “From the very start, grabe yung support talaga at pagpaparamdan sa akin na sobrang welcome talaga ako,” she said and added, “Let’s just say, I’m very lucky dahil kahit nasaang tahanan po ako ay hindi ako pinabayaan and sobrang pinaparamdam nila na importante akong tao. Kaya RPG (TV5 and Cignal TV president and CEO Robert P. Galang), thank you.”

A combination of love and passion, that’s her secret why a star like her continues to shine throughout the years.

“Not just at work, but also the people who supported me in every decision that I take and the trust that they gave me,” she asserted. “Once someone gives their trust to me, I value it so much. Every work opportunity that knocks, I always think na last project ko na yun so kailangan kong parang ibigay lahat. So parang nag-audition (ako uli) because alam naman po natin na andaming mga bagong artista, kahit sa social media, marami kang madi-discover diyan.”

She continued, “Sometimes, when I wake up or after I did a project, chine-check ko or ina-assess ko kung ano pa ang pwede kong i-offer or kung OK ba yung nagawa kong project.”

Maja also recalled her humble beginnings where, “dati kasi ‘pag nag-uumpisa ka, may sina-sign ka na list ng mga artistang dumadating kung sino magta-taping today. So ako, lagi akong nasa second page. Siyempre nasa first page yung mga bida, ganyan. So may mga moments ako na ‘pag pumipirma ako, sa utak ko, ay darating din ang araw nasa first page na ko. Bida na ako.”

“And then uso dati sa mga films yung mga container box, may nakalagay dun parang naka-label bawat box na hindi title ng movie eh because dati naman hindi pa alam yung title ng movie. So kunwari parang ano Piolo Pascual movie, John Lloyd-Bea movie. Yung mga ganun. So ako, sa utak ko, ay nasa container din yung pangalan ko (someday),” she narrated.

“And now, sobrang laki na, andaming (opportunities). Grabe na yung nangyari. Sobrang grateful ako for almost 20 years na nasa industry. So thank you po. Thank sa title na ibinigay niyo, my Cignal and TV5 family.

“Sometimes, I’m not sure kung deserve ko or what kasi andaming pong superstars, andaming magagaling,” she mused. “Nandun talaga yung, ‘Sige po kung yan po ibibigay niyo, salamat. Gagawin natin ang lahat para pangalagaan yung ibinibigay niyong title.”

If there was one message she would like to tell herself 20 years ago, when she was starting out, it would be, “Ang tibay mo, girl.”

Moreover, TV5 and Cignal’s primetime series Niña Niño recently celebrated its first anniversary. The show bagged the top plums at the prestigious 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards where it was hailed as Best Drama Series and Maja was named Best Actress of the Year.

Maja officially seals new project deals with Cignal Entertainment and TV5 during a contract signing and press event. With the actress are Cignal and TV5 president and CEO Robert Galang (second from left), and Crown Artist Management’s chief executive officer Rambo Ortega and chief operating officer Mikki Gonzalez.

Niña Niño also joined Netflix Philippines’ roster in December 2021 and became one of the most-streamed programs on the platform, remaining on the Top 10 list several weeks after it was launched, as per media release.

As Niña Niño comes to a conclusion in the coming weeks, witness how “miracles” come to life and expect a heart-tugging ending to the inspiring story of Niña (Maja) and Niño (Noel Comia Jr.), as well as the whole community of Sitio Sta. Ynez.

When asked by this paper about what other miracles had happened to her recently aside from her flourishing career, she told The STAR, “Siguro baka nag-mature na talaga ako dahil antagal na namin ni Rambo (Ortega, her boyfriend). Yung relationship namin isa siyang miracle dahil andami kong natutunan sa buhay at pakiramdam ko kumpleto na ako, pero mas nagiging kumpleto ako ngayon. May mas kukumpleto pa pala.”

Are we hearing wedding bells soon? “I don’t know yet. ‘Wag naman din natin ngayong tanungin si Rambo. Kumbaga, kung mangyayari po, mangyayari. Ever since naman simula nung naging kami, hindi naman namin pinagdamot ni Rambo yung story namin so kung mangyayari po, ‘wag kayong mag-aalala, (we will let you know).”

Maja runs the talent agency Crown Artist Management with Rambo and co-hosts the noontime show Eat, Bulaga.

Galang cited Maja’s professionalism, hard work and talent as an artist as the reasons why they chose to sign her up.

“Maja Salvador’s versatility as an actress, host, judge, and overall performer has made her a perfect fit for all the projects she has done for and with the network in the past year. We are honored and proud of all her achievements and we look forward to seeing her transform yet again as she reinvents herself in the upcoming projects that she will be doing with us soon,” he shared.

Meanwhile, when queried if there’s a chance for a new collaboration between TV5 and ABS-CBN, Galang answered, “We are still working with ABS-CBN? We are working with everybody to get the best content on TV5 and on Cignal as well.”

Due to a partnership deal, the Kapatid network has been airing Kapamilya shows since last year.