Beauty and the Biz hopes to return, work with various partners this year

‘We are now discussing a possible Season 3 of Beauty and the Biz on ABS-CBN Teleradyo this July,’ says host Joby Linsangan-Moreno, also the proprietor of Orange Blush Salon and Lemon Rebond Salon.

It was in 2019 when ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) first aired Beauty and the Biz, a show that featured beauty tips and success stories of Filipino entrepreneurs who succeeded in making their beauty products as among the popular brands in the local beauty industry.

The program wanted to provide inspiration to the viewers by making them realize that age is not a hindrance in order for anyone to maintain that youthful glow and, as Beauty and the Biz host Joby Linsangan-Moreno would often say, there are actually great opportunities in the beauty business.

Beauty and the Biz ran for two seasons, and if the coronavirus outbreak had not halted most television productions, then probably a new season had already premiered. And by this time, a wide range of beauty products must have already given a fair share of the spotlight.

“This year, Beauty and the Biz is looking forward to working with various partners and sponsors as we look for potential and fresh beauty brands. We would like to hear their business proposals on why they think their brand deserves to be recognized and mentored by our partner beauty brands,” declared Joby, who is also the proprietor of Orange Blush Salon and Lemon Rebond Salon. “We want to encourage our followers to feel good about themselves and earn on their own in the beauty industry by sharing with them important points in running the business.”

Joby is hoping that plans on the show’s return will push through. “We are now discussing a possible season three of Beauty and the Biz on ABS-CBN Teleradyo this July.”

Since TV production across cable, network and streaming was suspended during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joby focused on extending help to her salon staff.

Salons and other beauty services which came under non-essential services were the first ones to close their doors, leaving the industry deeply affected. That’s why, Joby didn’t waste time in finding ways to lessen the financial burden of her employees.

“We had to close down our mall-based branches due to low foot traffic of clients and we had to transfer our salons outside the malls. During the transition period, our team was on a skeletal schedule. We also made sure that during those times that most of our salons were closed, we gave cash allowances, food packs to our staff to make sure that we would all survive the pandemic. We wanted to inspire them and give hope in spite of the setbacks we were facing,” said she.

“During the peak of the pandemic, we offered home salon services, introduced online hairdressing workshops and ventured into online selling with our beauTITA cosmetics,” the Asian Artists Agency, Inc. (AAAI) talent added.

Joby and husband Lawrence lead PAK (Parlorista At Barbero Kami) Foundation’s activities such as free haircuts.

Joby furthered that when salons were finally allowed to resume operation, customers were still a bit apprehensive to go to salons for fear of virus transmission. Thus, she created a three-step business continuity plan: To Survive, To Adapt and To Rebuild.

“I can say that we are in the Rebuilding phase already because what we did during the peak of the global health scare turned out good and now, we have adapted to this new way of living and working. We are on our way of rebuilding the business – with our team and our brand, stronger than ever.”

In order to rapidly recover, bounce back and get ahead of the competition, Joby said they are offering a standard price for all their salon services, regardless of hair length. All hair services are priced at P800 (color, rebond, treatments, highlights, and hair and makeup) while nail services (with semi gel nail polish) are at P300.

Haircut is free when one avails any of the beauTITA products like the hair serum, hair lotion, hair repair mask and lip tints.

Since Joby began her salon business, she has been involved with various CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities nationwide.

“Through our PAK (Parlorista At Barbero Kami) Foundation, we have been giving free haircuts in our salons every month for a selected group, and we started Hope Day on Fridays at Orange Salons where we give free snacks to all. We also offer a free hairdressing program where the participants learn the basics in haircutting, hair coloring, hair treatments and nail services.”

Meanwhile, Joby turned a year wiser last April 8. She said that it was her first birthday without her father and spent it at home with family. “I would like to start living more courageously, confidently placing my future, hopes and desires to God Almighty. He is faithful, and with Him leading me, upholding me, I know that the future is bright,” concluded she.