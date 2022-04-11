Sharlene San Pedro to graduate from college, hits back at Xian Gaza

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharlene San Pedro is set to graduate from college.

In her Twitter account, the former “Goin’ Bulilit” star shared that she's done with her thesis defense, capping off her course in AB Psychology at AMA University's Online Education system.

"Thesis defended. Road to graduation naaaaaaaa," Sharlene wrote.

Her thesis is called “IN THE LIMELIGHT: A Phenomenological Study on the Social Media Bashing Experience to the Emotional Health of Selected Public Figures.”

Thesis defended ????????



Road to graduation naaaaaaaa. pic.twitter.com/dbclptH3Hq — Sharlene San Pedro (@shar_sanpedro) April 7, 2022

Last Saturday, Sharlene lambasted controversial social media personality Xian Gaza for spreading fake news about her and UP Fighting Maroon player Ricci Rivero.

"Shoutout sayo Xian Gaza tama na pagpapakalat ng fake news. Napaka clout chaser mo talaga di ko alam bat may naniniwala pa sa mga walang basehan na chismis na kinakalat mo," she wrote on Twitter.

Wala kasing nagkakagusto sayo ano kaya puro chismis kinakalat mo ???? — Sharlene San Pedro (@shar_sanpedro) April 9, 2022

"Wala kasing nagkakagusto sayo ano kaya puro chismis kinakalat mo," she added.

