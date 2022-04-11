Bela Padilla clarifies she's not living in with boyfriend Norman Bay

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bela Padilla clarified that she’s not living in with her Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay.

In a press conference of her upcoming VivaMax movie “366,” Bela shared that she’s based in London, while Norman is in Switzerland.

"Mag-isa po ako right now. I mean, hindi po kami magkasama or anything like that in London. I’m also navigating my life alone. But siyempre, malaking tulong sa akin na nakatira kami in the same continent, hindi man in the same country,” Bela said.

"At least, alam ko na kapag may problema ako, puwede akong lumipad nang isang oras, alam kong nandoon siya or nasa malapit lang," she added.

Bela also said she’s currently happy with her romantic relationship with Norman, and she's enjoying the simple things in life.

"I think, it’s very simple dahil hindi siya artista and very private person. Very simple yung understanding niya sa life, which I love. Parang noong una akong lumipad, hindi naman ako dumiretso agad ng London. Very simple lang yung ginagawa naming,” she said.

"Uupo lang kami sa park, may dala lang kaming—magpi-picnic lang kami, magsu-swimming lang kami araw-araw. Alam mo yung pag-alis mo ng bahay, suot mo na ang swimsuit mo sa ilalim. Maliliit na bagay, yun po ang sobrang na-e-enjoy ko right now. Mahirap po kasing mag-swimming sa Pasig River, wala po tayong ma-swimmingan. So ngayon po, ine-enjoy ko po araw-araw kung ano ang mga puwede kong gawin, mina-maximize ko,” she added.

Bela also stated that she’s staying in London for now, and that she will be back in the Philippines if there’s a project.

"Parang for now, ito muna ang home base ko. Kung may movies man na i-assign sa akin ang VIVA, saka po ako uuwi. Pero, right now, it feels like home to me po," she said.

Bela stars with Zanjoe Marudo and JC Santos in the film "366", which is also the actress' directorial debut. The movie is set to hit VivaMax on April 22, 2022.

