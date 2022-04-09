^

Anne Curtis to hold live concert in June

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 9:56am
Anne Curtis to hold live concert in June
Anne Curtis in a photo posted on Instagram account on February 26, 2022.
Anne Curtis via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The supposed digital concert of Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis will now be going live at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre at Resorts World Manila on June 11. 

In her Instagram account, Anne said that she decided to make it live because she misses the crowd. 

“It’s official. Luv-ANNE will be going LIVE at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre at Resorts World Manila on June 11, 2022 at 8PM. I really took my time to think long and hard about it and I’ve decided to go all out and celebrate to the fullest by finally seeing everyone in person!” Anne wrote.  

“I miss the energy, the noise, the screams, of course SINGING and just seeing everyone smile.. I’m so excited (and nervous) but let’s go and have a night of fun!!! Hoping to see all of your lovely faces there sweethearts! x LUVANNE na LUVANNE na to!!!” she added. 

It is not clear, however, if it will also be streamed live via KTX and VivaMax as originally planned. 

Anne first announced his showbiz comeback via concert documentary in February. 

“A very special docu-concert for everyone I LUV! Join me as I share bits and pieces of my life in the past two years. Plus! I just might have some surprise fierce, fun and fab performances!” she wrote on Instagram.

The June 11 concert marks the end of Anne's showbiz hiatus more than two years after announcing her temporary leave from "It's Showtime" because of her pregnancy.

RELATED: Anne Curtis announces showbiz comeback

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Ely Buendia slammed bashers lecturing him about taxation. 
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Ely Buendia slammed bashers lecturing him about taxation. 
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso personalities showed their excitement over ABS-CBN and GMA-7's deal that would start showing Star Cinema...
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 minutes ago
Indie actor Oliver Aquino revealed that he will choose indie over mainstream because it tackles reality and social cause...
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales is nominated in the Best Actor category in the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Awards. 
2 hours ago
A former dancer who accused Snoop Dogg of sexual assault has dropped her lawsuit against the US rapper, according to court...
3 hours ago
Will Smith was banned on Friday from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years, two weeks after the actor stunned the world...
By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
The last two legs of Limitless, A Musical Trilogy witnessed how Julie Anne San Jose pull out all the stops to share her musicality,...
