Anne Curtis to hold live concert in June

MANILA, Philippines — The supposed digital concert of Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis will now be going live at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre at Resorts World Manila on June 11.

In her Instagram account, Anne said that she decided to make it live because she misses the crowd.

“It’s official. Luv-ANNE will be going LIVE at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre at Resorts World Manila on June 11, 2022 at 8PM. I really took my time to think long and hard about it and I’ve decided to go all out and celebrate to the fullest by finally seeing everyone in person!” Anne wrote.

“I miss the energy, the noise, the screams, of course SINGING and just seeing everyone smile.. I’m so excited (and nervous) but let’s go and have a night of fun!!! Hoping to see all of your lovely faces there sweethearts! x LUVANNE na LUVANNE na to!!!” she added.

It is not clear, however, if it will also be streamed live via KTX and VivaMax as originally planned.

Anne first announced his showbiz comeback via concert documentary in February.

“A very special docu-concert for everyone I LUV! Join me as I share bits and pieces of my life in the past two years. Plus! I just might have some surprise fierce, fun and fab performances!” she wrote on Instagram.

The June 11 concert marks the end of Anne's showbiz hiatus more than two years after announcing her temporary leave from "It's Showtime" because of her pregnancy.

