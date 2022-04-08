^

Paulo Avelino reunites with son Aki in New York

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 8, 2022 | 1:50pm
Paulo Avelino reunites with son Aki in New York
Paulo Avelino
Jake Verzosa via Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino has reunited with his son Aki in New York. 

In his Instagram account, Paulo posted on his IG story his bonding with Aki.

As seen in the video, Aki was very happy with Paulo and even talked about his new hair color. 

In another IG story, Aki was with a girl while being followed by Paulo. Paulo even fetched Aki from school. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paulo Avelino (@pauavelino)

 

The actor is currently in New York with rumored girlfriend Janine Gutierrez for Ogie Alcasid's concert tour. 

In his Instagram account, Paulo said that they have two shows left in the US before going home. 

“Minsan napapaisip talaga ako kung bakit ako kumakanta. Last 2 shows!” he said. 

Before going to the US, Avelino said that he will bring Janine when he visits his ex-girlfriend LJ Reyes and their son Aki in New York. 

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Paulo joked that he will introduce Janine to Aki as his new mother. 

“Ipakikilala ko talaga siya, diretso na. Aki, nanay mo. Joke lang,” Paulo said in jest.

RELATED: 'Aki, nanay mo': Paulo Avelino to bring Janine Gutierrez in visit to ex LJ Reyes
 

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

'The force field is broken': Kapuso, Kapamilya stars celebrate historic ABS-CBN-GMA-7 partnership

Steven Spielberg, Oscars governors to discuss sanctions for Will Smith over slap

Steven Spielberg, Oscars governors to discuss sanctions for Will Smith over slap

