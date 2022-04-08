KROMA brings â€˜TraDigitalâ€™ entertainment to Pinoy audience

KROMA brings ‘TraDigital’ entertainment to Pinoy audience

KROMA CEO Ian Monsod leads the launch of the new tradigital entertainment company on Wednesday in a virtual event carried out in XR, a blend of live elements and augmented reality, giving a taste of what the company has to offer.

MANILA, Philippines – A new “traDigital” company backed by the 917Ventures Retirement Fund is set to revolutionize the Philippine entertainment industry with the launch of KROMA Entertainment Inc.

KROMA brings together passionate content and experienced creators, the best talent and innovative technology to produce fresh and engaging entertainment for the Filipino audience. KROMA offers entertainment for all across screens and formats, be it high-quality films, series, TV shows, music, digital content or events.

The company is a culmination of Globe’s years of groundwork to further enrich and future-proof the Globe Group ecosystem.

“We are excited to share KROMA with you. It’s a treasure trove of creative and innovative content that’s relevant to our audiences, featuring the country’s best creators and talents. We are determined to forge a new path for entertainment,” Ian Monsod, CEO of Kroma Entertainment Inc., said.

“Our vision is to become the leading TraDigital entertainment player in the Philippines in line with our goal of entertainment for all.”

Photo Release Filmmaker Quark Henares, head of ANIMA and Secret Menu, introduces the production houses that aim to bring award-winning films, series and podcasts and highly engaging brand content and television commercials to the Filipino audience at the launch of tradigital entertainment company KROMA.

The Globe Group is going full-scale into entertainment with KROMA, expanding its earlier venture into live events, production, publishing and music with what was then called Globe Entertainment (GENT).

KROMA’s brands offer a new entertainment experience, converging to create a more engaging, exciting and different experience for its clients and audiences.

KROMA likewise takes charge of music label Paradise Rising, in partnership with international label 88Rising, to champion Filipino talent on the global stage. KROMA’s video-on-demand platform Upstream has been home to the latest films, series and events for Filipinos everywhere.

Photo Release KROMA CEO Ian Monsod, LiveMNL and Music head Denise Seva, ANIMA and Secret Menu Head Quark Henares, Head of Publishing Sarah Santiago, NYMA Head Kat Bautista, and Head of Broadcasting and Publishing Jil Go take questions from the media at the launch of tradigital entertainment company KROMA.

While revamped, Live MNL, a rebrand of Globe Live, still works on events and activations on ground, online and in hybrid. They are keeping the same standards that have made them a keepsake in the industry after successfully bringing to life events such as It’s A Girl Thing, ETO NA! Musikal nAPO! and the first-ever Korean virtual fan meet back in 2020.

Likewise rebranded, Globe Studios has spun off its businesses: Anima continues to produce award-winning and critically-acclaimed films, series and podcasts, while Secret Menu, a full-service production house, creates branded content and television commercials.

Nyma focuses on pushing talent growth across the company's network of partners and clients. Pie, a partnership with ABS-CBN and BEAM digital television network and supported by 917Ventures, is a multi-platform, real-time, interactive entertainment channel. It provides memorable and rewarding experiences, prizes and connections for and with Filipinos.

Rounding up the KROMA roster are Wonder, a pop culture and style platform, and FreebieMNL, everyone’s destination for the latest news and deals on food and lifestyle.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, highlighting the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. It is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs. To know more about Kroma, visit https://www.kroma.ph/