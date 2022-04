Barbie Imperial admits waiting for Diego Loyzaga, says she's moved on

Celebrity couple Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial at last night's "More Than Blue" screening.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial revealed that she waited for ex-boyfriend Diego Loyzaga to come back.

In her guesting in ABS-CBN’s “Magandang Buhay,” Barbie said the reports on their rumored breakup in January are true.

“Ako po, parang hinintay ko ng one week. Sinolo ko talaga yung breakup. As in, nasa kuwarto lang ako. Sobrang lungkot ko talaga. Alam ko po kasi kapag nasasaktan ako, mas doble talaga yung sakit para sa nanay ko. So, kinimkim ko muna na mag-isa. Tapos nung medyo kaya ko na nang konti, doon ko sinabi kay Mama, tsaka nung sigurado na break na talaga,” Barbie said.

Host Jolina Magdangal asked Barbie if she waited for Diego to return.

“May mga ganoon po kasi, 'di ba, 'yung…” she said.

Host Melai Cantiveros asked Barbie: “Umaasa pa tayo na baka habulin.”

“Habulin. Oo. Yeah,” Barbie said.

“Pero nung sure na parang (break na), sinabi ko na talaga kay Mama,” she added.

The young actress said that she already moved on and now okay.

“Ngayon po, siyempre, sobrang happy na talaga ako. Finally, after three months ng breakup namin. I’m okay na. Happy,” she said.

“Naniniwala ako sa power ng time. Hindi mo siya dapat madaliin. Patience lang talaga,” she added.

