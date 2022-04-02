^

'Wala po akong objections': Bela Padilla on working with rumored ex-boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 2, 2022 | 4:07pm
'Wala po akong objections': Bela Padilla on working with rumored ex-boyfriend Zanjoe Marudo
Actress Bela Padilla
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bela Padilla doesn’t mind working with Zanjoe Marudo again after they were rumored to be in a relationship back then. 

In the press conference of her directorial debut film “366” on Friday, Bela said the rumored romance was in 2017 and that they are now both ready to work with each other now. 

“The last time I worked with Zanjoe was in 2017. Kung meron man link or anything, it was in 2017. So, by the time we shot this film in 2021, I think we’re both already… I mean, I don’t wanna speak for Zanjoe, but personally, parang I already got past that stage of my life,” Bela said.

“I was completely different person already in 2021 from 2017. So, okay na okay na po ako. Also, at the same time, I made sure, kinakausap ko na si Z bago kami dumating sa set. I reached out and I already texted him, like to check if we’re both okay with these. I remember personally sending the script and asking him, 'Meron ka bang ideas for the script? Meron ka bang parang gustong i-suggest o palitan?'” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bela also said that she wanted the project to be more collaborative so she’s open to the suggestions of her co-actors Zanjoe and JC Santos. 

“I wanted this project to be collaborative also, not just for Zanjoe but also for JC. To also make them feel that they can trust me on set ‘coz I don’t want anyone to have any negative emotions pag-apak sa set naming,” she said. 

“I made sure, on my end, I reached out and I hoped it gave comfort to my actors na, 'You guys are safe on my side,'” she added.

The “366” actress-director-writer said that she has no objections when Zanjoe was casted in the movie. 

“Wala po akong objections. Wala akong violent reactions nung sinabi nila sa akin na si Z ang makakasama ko sa 366 because he is a very good actor. Alam niya po na kahit noong 2017, lagi kong ikinukuwento sa kanya na I was a fan of his work even before I got to work with him, like I watched a lot of his movies and I’m a fan,” she said.

“So it was not something I had to think about. Kung fan ka ng mga tao na you’re working with, ang suwerte mo naman na nakakasama mo sila araw-araw. So, hindi siya naging problema sa akin na makakatrabaho ko si Zanjoe," she added. 

“366” will begin streaming starting April 15 on VivaMax.

RELATEDBela Padilla's '366' film was supposed to star Liza Soberano

