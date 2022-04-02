^

Entertainment

Daniel Padilla serenades birthday girl Kathryn Bernardo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 2, 2022 | 10:56am
Daniel Padilla serenades birthday girl Kathryn Bernardo
Celebrity couple Daniel Padila and Kathryn Bernardo
Instagram / supremo_dp

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla dedicated Green Day’s “Last Night on Earth” to girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo in time for her 26th birthday. 

In his Instagram account, Daniel posted photos of him and Kathryn.

“I text a postcard sent to you / Did it go through? / Sending all my love to you / You are the moonlight of my life / Every night / Giving all my love to you / My beating heart belongs to you / I walked for miles ’til I found you / I’m here to honor you / If I lose everything in the fire / I’m sending all my love to you,” Daniel quoted the song.

"Happy birthday," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daniel Ford (@supremo_dp)

Kathryn commented on the post saying, “You’re making me cry… AGAIN. Ily so mucho.”

Daniel and Kathryn recently went on a trip to Palawan with friends including Joshua Garcia, Kyle Echarri, Ria Atayde to celebrate the actress' birthday. 

Meanwhile, a video of Daniel serenading Kathryn with Bamboo's "Truth" trended online. 

It was shared in a live video of John Valle on Instagram. 

Daniel and Kathryn have been in a relationship since 2012. They confirmed their relationship in 2018.

RELATED: 'I was stupid': Daniel Padilla admits mistake but swears Kathryn Bernardo is the only one

KATHRYN BERNARDO-DANIEL PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angel Locsin no plans to have baby yet because of thyroid problem

Angel Locsin no plans to have baby yet because of thyroid problem

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin revealed that she and husband Neil Arce have no plan yet to have a baby. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Angel Locsin no plans to have baby yet because of thyroid problem

Angel Locsin no plans to have baby yet because of thyroid problem

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin revealed that she and husband Neil Arce have no plan yet to have a baby. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Demi Moore opens up about Bruce Willis' Aphasia condition

Demi Moore opens up about Bruce Willis' Aphasia condition

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hollywood star Bruce Willis has retired from acting as he has been diagnosed with aphasia.
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach only Miss Universe winners with Madame Tussauds wax figures

Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach only Miss Universe winners with Madame Tussauds wax figures

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, both from the Philippines, are the only Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach only Miss Universe winners with Madame Tussauds wax figures

Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach only Miss Universe winners with Madame Tussauds wax figures

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, both from the Philippines, are the only Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Will Smith resigns from Oscars Academy over Rock slap

Will Smith resigns from Oscars Academy over Rock slap

3 hours ago
Will Smith resigned from the body that awards the Oscars on Friday, five days after he assaulted comedian Chris Rock during...
Entertainment
fbtw
For the love of French

For the love of French

By Johnny Litton | 12 hours ago
The Embassy of France to the Philippines, led by Ambassador of France Michele Boccoz, and the Alliance Française...
Entertainment
fbtw
Myko Ma&ntilde;ago croons about his feelings of longing and &lsquo;coming home&rsquo;

Myko Mañago croons about his feelings of longing and ‘coming home’

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
There’s no place like home, as the cliché goes, and the people in it are incomparable. That’s why after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Thai star Bright Vachirawit knows where to go when he visits Philippines

Thai star Bright Vachirawit knows where to go when he visits Philippines

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Thai star Vachirawit Chivaaree, simply known as Bright, got his nickname through the family tradition of naming members. His...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hero, Sky & Marlo enjoy the challenge of portraying real-life people

Hero, Sky & Marlo enjoy the challenge of portraying real-life people

By Bot Glorioso | 12 hours ago
If you think acting is all about memorizing lines and doing things as truthful as can be under imaginary circumstances, then...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with