Daniel Padilla serenades birthday girl Kathryn Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla dedicated Green Day’s “Last Night on Earth” to girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo in time for her 26th birthday.

In his Instagram account, Daniel posted photos of him and Kathryn.

“I text a postcard sent to you / Did it go through? / Sending all my love to you / You are the moonlight of my life / Every night / Giving all my love to you / My beating heart belongs to you / I walked for miles ’til I found you / I’m here to honor you / If I lose everything in the fire / I’m sending all my love to you,” Daniel quoted the song.

"Happy birthday," he added.

Kathryn commented on the post saying, “You’re making me cry… AGAIN. Ily so mucho.”

Daniel and Kathryn recently went on a trip to Palawan with friends including Joshua Garcia, Kyle Echarri, Ria Atayde to celebrate the actress' birthday.

Meanwhile, a video of Daniel serenading Kathryn with Bamboo's "Truth" trended online.

It was shared in a live video of John Valle on Instagram.

Daniel and Kathryn have been in a relationship since 2012. They confirmed their relationship in 2018.

