Angel Locsin no plans to have baby yet because of thyroid problem

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin revealed that she and husband Neil Arce have no plan yet to have a baby.

In her interview with actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz in his YouTube channel uploaded last Monday, Angel opened up about her thyroid problem.

“Wala talaga sa plano namin ‘yun plus meron din kaming mga konting health issues na kailangan ayusin. I have a thyroid problem kasi, Hashimoto. Parang autoimmune disease siya sa thyroid pero under control naman siya, nag-under medication naman ako. ‘Pag OK na siya tsaka pwede mag-baby,” Angel revealed.

Angel also said that she’s happy with her friends Dimples Romana and Angelica Panganiban's pregnancy.

“I’m so happy for them. Ang tagal nilang hinintay ‘yun, pinagplanuhan nila ‘yun talaga. Darating din tayo dyan. Happy rin ako na wala pa ako sa gano’ng position, sa totoo lang,” she said.

“‘Pag oras mo na talaga, ‘pag tingin ni Lord na you’re ready, bibigyan ka naman niya ng blessing. Kumbaga moment pa nila ‘yun, ‘wag muna ako,” she added.

The actress said that she’s afraid of motherhood but will give all her love to her baby.

“Natatakot din ako kasi feeling ko napaka-stage mother ko ‘pag naging nanay talaga ako. Natatakot ako kasi parang hindi ko alam kung paano mag-alaga [pero] basta ‘yung pagmamahal ko sa kanya talagang hindi ko mae-explain – kung gaano kalaki ‘yung pagmamahal na readyng-ready ako ibigay sa kanya,” she said. — Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

