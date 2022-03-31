'Thereâ€™s so much more I can offer': Nadine Lustre ready for sexy roles

'There’s so much more I can offer': Nadine Lustre ready for sexy roles

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre revealed that she’s ready to accept sexy roles in her upcoming movies.

Earlier today, in the press conference of her new movie “Greed," Nadine said she doesn’t want to be boxed in her past self-branding.

“If you say Nadine Lustre, that’s the first thing you think about and personally I don’t want to be in a boxed kind of branding because I know that there’s so much more I can do and there’s so much more I can offer,” Nadine said.

“I really want to explore kasi do'n ako nae-excite talaga e. If something is really challenging, if something is really difficult. 'Di ba alam mo 'yung, ‘Wow, gagawin mo ‘to? Sobrang kakaiba nito ha.' It makes me excited kasi alam kong hindi madali. I know there’s really a challenge so 'yon. Definitely more out-of -the-box project for me,” she added.

Nadine also said that it was a strange feeling for her to go back to acting again when she shot the first few scenes of "Greed."

“Ang tagal kong hindi umarte, so 'yung first day of shoot namin lagi akong nagtatanong kay direk kung tama ba 'yong ginagawa ko. Nakakapanibago din naman kasi because of pandemic ang daming projects na hindi natuloy. But when it comes to the story and the role, ito 'yung mga klase na gusto kong gawin,” she said.

“Lahat halos ng mga films ko before ay all romance, rom-coms, drama, so sobrang na-excite ako nong kinwento sa akin ni direk 'yung storya. Gusto ko kasi 'yung nacha-challenge ako. Ayoko ng parang madali lang. Kasi 'yung growth comes out when you’re challenged, growth comes out when you’re out of your comfort zone,” she added.

Directed by Yam Laranas and also starring Diego Loyzaga and Epy Quizon, “Greed” is available for streaming starting April 8 on VivaMax.

