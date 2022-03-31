'Paradise is anywhere with you': Liza Soberano in sweet birthday greeting for Enrique Gil

Liza Soberano and Enrique in an image posted on Instagram on March 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano penned a short but sweet message to her boyfriend Enrique Gil who is celebrating his 30th birthday.

In her Instagram account, Liza posted photos of them in El Nido, Palawan.

“Paradise is anywhere with you. Happy birthday my love,” Liza captioned the post.

In another post, Liza posted a video of them enjoying each other’s company.

“My boy in his element. Happy 30th champ. I love you with all my heart,” she wrote.

Celebrities such as Rayver Cruz, Kean Cipriano, Rambo Nunez and Eruption, to name a few, greeted Enrique.

Recently, Nadine Lustre was the guest of Liza in her mental health podcast “An Open Mind.”

Nadine opened up about her decision to move to Siargao.

“I needed a change in environment,” Nadine said.

Nadine also admitted that she always feels sad especially during the height of the pandemic.

“I couldn’t understand why I was always sad,” she said.

“Everything felt automatic, and it didn’t have heart,” she added.

She also mentioned how her music helped her mental health.

