Ana Jalandoni still loves Kit Thompson but will â€˜fight for right as womanâ€™

Ana Jalandoni still loves Kit Thompson but will ‘fight for right as woman’

Ana Jalandoni still loves Kit Thompson but wants the actor to face the consequences of his actions following the alleged mauling incident that happened at a hotel in Tagaytay City last March 18.

An emotional Ana made her first public appearance at a press conference in Quezon City held on Monday in connection with the physical abuse case against the actor. She was accompanied by her father, sister and legal team.

The actress and her lawyers are filing two more cases against Kit — frustrated homicide and illegal detention — on top of two counts of violence against women.

When asked if she still has feelings for Kit, there was a long pause before she answered, “I still love him. Hindi naman po yun ganun kadali mawala. I don’t deserve what happened to me. Hindi ko pa po iniisip kung yung tanong niyo na magbabalikan kami, wala yun sa isip ko. The important thing for me now is to fight for my right as a woman, na hindi katanggap-tanggap yung nangyari sa akin.”

According to Ana, that was not the first time that Kit hurt her in the course of their four-month relationship. There was a previous encounter where the actor slapped her but the incident in Tagaytay was the “worst.”

The media also was shown photos of Ana’s bruised face from the alleged physical abuse. The actress had earlier shared a picture showing her injuries on Instagram but has since deleted it.

The actress is accompanied by her lawyer Faye Singson as she faces the press for the first time since the alleged mauling incident at a hotel in Tagaytay City.

When queried about the events leading to the unfortunate incident, Ana turned emotional and said in tears: “Hindi ko po masabi. Hindi ko po kaya ikwento lahat. Nasaktan po ako. Sabihin ko na lang po yung nararamdaman ko. Masakit na masakit po yung pinagdaanan ko. I didn’t see it coming.”

“I didn’t expect that the person I love would do this to me. Wala pong babae na gustong masaktan (katulad ng) dinanas ko. Marami po akong dinaanan sa buhay… hirap yung isip ko. Hirap yung puso ko. Nasaktan po ako ng lu

Ana with actor boyfriend Kit Thompson during happier times.

busan,” she furthered.

“I know about his anger (management problem). He told me about it? kaya po nung nag-inum kami, nagtaka ako na dalawa yung binili niyang alak,” she recounted.

Ana also addressed the issues thrown at her. “Wala po akong ibang karelasyon. Wala pong third party. Meron po siyang matagal ng pinagseselosan, which is yung ex ko po,” she said.

She denied that she is pregnant but admitted that she was previously married. She wed in the United States in 2017 and got separated a year after.

Before the Tagaytay incident happened, Ana narrated that she and Kit were just having a conversation, “He told me that he wants to marry me. He told me that he loves me very much. Ganun din po ako sa kanya… OK naman po yung usapan namin.”

And then Kit asked her about her ex, “Iniwan mo yung ex mo di ba, di ba hiniwalayan mo siya? I told him, yes. But that was a long time ago in 2018. Alam mo kung anong nangyari at kung bakit.”

“Then he said to me, ‘Pag iniwan mo ako, papatayin kita. Tapos sabi niya, akin ka lang. Hindi ka puwedeng mapunta sa iba. Mahal na mahal kita.’ I answered back, ‘Mahal kita. I will not leave you. Alam mo yan. I’m yours.’ Hinalikan ko siya sa ulo and then I went inside the bathroom. Nag-CR ako,” she continued.

She was about to call her bestfriend to tell her that they were in a hotel and drinking. However, there was no signal inside the room, so she went out to look for a signal.

“I’m so tipsy na din. Aminado naman ako kasi we both (drank) that night. Kaya ako nakatulog dun habang nag-aantay ako ng signal. Hindi naman totally tulog, napasandal lang na nakaidlip,” she shared.

After that, the lady guard of the hotel saw her. “I heard her saying, ‘Sir Kit, nandito si Ma’am Ana.’ He went to the third floor. Nandun lang naman ako sa hallway, parang nakaganun ako (nakasandal). Binuhat ako ni Kit. Tapos dumiretso na sa room. Dun na niya ako nasaktan.”

“He thought I was going to leave him,” replied Ana on what allegedly triggered Kit to hurt her. “Kasi paghiga niya sa akin sa bed, he slapped me. Nagising ako, I was shocked. ‘Ba’t mo ako sinampal?’ He said, ‘Why did you leave me? Bakit ka umalis?’”

She responded, “Hindi ako umalis. I just called my bestfriend to tell her that we are in a hotel. Lasing tayo. (Kit said) ‘Hindi, hindi. Umalis ka. Iiwan mo ako.’ Tapos paulit-ulit na siya. I told him to check my phone but he didn’t listen kasi nga galit na galit na siya.”

Ana likewise disclosed how traumatized she was following the violent episode. She said, “Dun po ako hirap, yung anxiety. Natatakot ako sa ospital. I couldn’t sleep. Nahihirapan po ako. Hanggang ngayon traumang-trauma ho ako.”

Nevertheless, her message to Kit was, “Fix yourself.”

Asked why it seemed that she was still concerned with Kit, “Mahal ko po talaga yung tao,” she explained. “Pero siyempre yung galit, nandun din po yun, that’s why we are filing these cases. Kasi dun po namin idadaan yung galit sa tamang proseso.”

“As a person, alam ko ho yun na maraming makakagawa ng hindi maganda dahil sa emotions and everything. Pero tao rin ako eh, siyempre marunong din akong magpatawad. Pero may consequence po yung ginagawa natin, ‘pag gumawa po tayo ng mali,” she added.

She said she’s drawing strength from God, family and friends to move forward. She again broke down in tears while telling her family members: “Sa daddy ko, sa kapatid ko, sorry. Sinaktan ko kayo sa pag-aalala sa akin. I will do the right thing, mamahalin ko po yung sarili ko.”

Ana reiterated the value of self-love as the biggest lesson she had learned from the experience. She said, “Unahin ko po talaga yung sarili ko bago yung ibang tao. Although alam ko po sa sarili ko kung paano ako magmahal, as in dalawang kamay binibigay ko ho. But because of what had happened, kailangan mas doblehin ko ng sobra-sobra yung pagmamahal ko sa sarili ko para hindi ako tatapak-tapakan, para hindi ako nasasaktan.”

She had this reminder to the women who are also experiencing the same thing: “Don’t be afraid. First of all, hindi tayo dapat sinasaktan ng mga lalaki. Kahit ano pang problema, hindi tayo dapat pinagbubuhatan ng kamay. That’s why nandiyan yung salitang pag-usapan niyo ng maayos.”

She added, “If this would happen to you, lumaban po tayo. Let’s not ignore or accept it because we are the ones who will suffer. Kailangan po nating putulin yung tali na yan. Kailangan pong labanan natin yung takot na yan. Kung alam mong nasa tama ka, do something about it.”

Ana acknowledged the fear, but, “We have to break the cycle. Hindi po yan dapat gayahin ng kahit sino man. We have to fight it. Have courage. Don’t let any man hurt you.”

“I always pray and strengthened my bond with my family and friends. Life goes on. Whatever challenges that come in my way, kailangan ko po talagang lumaban. Wala naman pong ibang magtatanggol sa akin kundi sarili ko,” she asserted.

The actor, who is out on bail, has yet to issue a public response to Ana’s latest statements. The STAR also reached out to his talent management agency, Cornerstone Entertainment, but has not yet answered the request for comment, as of presstime. But in an official press statement shortly after the incident, the agency stressed that it “does not condone any act of violence and profoundly values the dignity of women.”

“In this delicate situation, we subscribe to the sound discretion of law enforcement and allow the wheels of justice to take its course,” the statement also said.