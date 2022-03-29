'Sinong ex?': Kris Aquino's 3 ex-lovers in 1 party, asked which one is in 'parinig'

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial director Darryl Yap asked "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino who was her ex-boyfriend that she mentioned not to vote during her speech at Vice President Leni Robredo's recent campaign rally in Tarlac.

In his Facebook account, Darryl posted photos of Kris' former boyfriends James Yap, Herbert Bautista and Phillip Salvador.

James is running for councilor in San Juan, Herbert is running for senator, while Phillip is a supporter. All of them are supporting a political party rivaling that one that Kris is campaigning for.

As such, Darryl asked in a Facebook post: "Sino pong ‘Ex’ sa #Uniteam, pakisagot lang po Miss Kris para di na ko nababalisa."

Kris recently hit an unnamed ex-lover in the Robredo rally in her hometown Tarlac.

Kris made a surprise appearance in the campaign sortie despite being sick. She was joined by her sons Josh and Bimby, who accompanied her the rest of the way on stage.

She was also joined by Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin on stage.

Kris urged the crowd not to vote her ex-boyfriend because he didn’t stay true to his words and promises during their romantic relationship.

"Sinabi mo [Angel] ‘yong may karelasyon. 'Di ba ‘yung isa, nasa Uniteam, ‘yung ex," Kris said.

"Oh, ‘wag niyo iboto ‘yon ah, sayang ang boto dahil hindi marunong tumupad sa mga pinangako. Dedma please," she added.

Meanwhile, Herbert’s rumored girlfriend, Ruffa Gutierrez, took to Twitter, asking everybody to be good to their exes.

“Good morning beautiful people! Be kind to everyone, including your ex,” Ruffa wrote.

