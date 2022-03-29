^

Women's Month: Viva launches podcasts hosted by inspiring women

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 29, 2022 | 10:24am
“Wala Pa Kaming Title” is a podcast show hosted by real-life celebrity friends Candy Pangilinan, Gelli de Belen, Carmina Villaruel and Janice de Belen (left); models Amanda Coling and Tina Wells are aiming to inspire women to embrace their sexuality in their women empowerment podcast called “B*WITCHES.”
MANILA, Philippines — Strong women are at the center of Viva Entertainment’s new endeavor.

After VivaMax streaming, the entertainment giant has just launched OOMPH, a production group dedicated to producing podcasts. And its first series of podcast shows are led and hosted by headstrong, gorgeous women.

“Wala Pa Kaming Title” is a podcast show hosted by real-life celebrity friends Candy Pangilinan, Gelli de Belen, Carmina Villaruel and Janice de Belen. The show talks about random musings of the four actresses, who have won the hearts of netizens in their recent YouTibe vlogs.

During the virtual press con, Gelli and Candy shared how their podcast came about.

“It all started with our collaboration sa YouTube. 'Yung feedback was really surprising. Feeling namin nagkukwentuhan lang naman kami, aliw na aliw mga tao samin,” Gelli said.

“Viva asked me if gusto namin mag-podcast. Sabi nila let’s sit down and have a meeting,” Candy said. “We realized that the four of us are curious people, mga matanong.”  

“Parang ka lang nakikinig sa pag-uusap ng mga tita mo na nasa kabilang table. This is the ultimate chikahan ng mga amigas. It tackles anything and everything under the sun that concerns parents raising teenagers and young adults, with a vibe that is so approachable and friendly,” Gelli added.

Meanwhile, models Amanda Coling and Tina Wells are aiming to inspire women to embrace their sexuality in their women empowerment podcast called “B*WITCHES.”

Tina and Amanda tackle adult-themes on womanhood, sex, relationships, dating and life. These modern-thinking hosts offer their listeners brave and sexy takes into the themes of love, sex, and relationships.

When asked what inspired them to start an unconventional and uncoservative podcast show, Amanda shared, “I’ve been through a lot of painful experiences in my life, really traumatic, so I started my journey to self-empowerment. Before, I came from a place of self-disempowerment, too. But I taught myself by researching and studying how to take your power back, especially when it comes to loving yourself, embracing your sexuality.”
 
“Somebody has to share this to the universe, topics like making relationship choices. A lot of us are living our lives based on social conditioning, like dapat graduate ka ng college at 21 years old, magpakasal ka at 30 years old. But what if it’s not in integrity with yourself? We wanna inspire women to make decisions from a place of empowerment, na eto 'yung gusto mo for yourself.”

Tina added, “Before this, I started my own podcast because I had young girls always talking to me like I'm a big sister to them. Some girls need a big sister. Younger girls want to have advice on taboo topics like sex, dating and relationships.”

“Wala Pa Kaming Topic” launches new episode every Wednesday on Spotify and Apple, while “B*WITCHES” has a new episode every Friday, also on Spotify and Apple.

The Oomph Podcast Network has more titles lined up for release in the coming weeks. From creator-driven to genre-specific titles, there is something for everyone to enjoy and engage with. 

