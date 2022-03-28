AJ raval chooses to ignore scandals

Since she started acting on Vivamax in 2021 — in Paglaki Ko Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar — AJ has done nearly 10 films getting lead roles and working with top directors. In her latest project, she joins the stellar cast of director Roman Perez Jr.’s sexy crime series, Iskandalo.

“F…k them all!”

Young actress AJ Raval, tagged as the most sought-after sexy star of Vivamax’s A-list, minced no words when asked about the scandals she has been through in Philippine showbiz.

In the light of Vivamax’s forthcoming erotic crime series, Iskandalo, AJ admitted she was inevitably subjected to scandals, even constant controversies in showbiz.

“Not a literal sex scandal,” AJ clarified. “Na iskandalo na rin ako sa mga issues before. Pero wala na rin akong masyadong paki-alam ngayon. Wala na rin akong feelings. Honestly, I also enjoy the issues.”

Instead of seriously delving into the complicated issues, the feisty AJ chooses to ignore the scandals, especially if they are not true. “That means may nangyayari sa career ko,” she said. “May part din sa akin na pinagtatawanan ko na lang ang mga iskandalo na binubuo nila.

“Nararamdaman namin na scandalized kami. Alam namin ang pinasok namin. Alam namin ang pwedeng mangyari at magiging tingin sa amin ng tao. So ready ang isip ko. Hindi natin kontrolado ang mga gano’ng klaseng tao, pero mako-control natin kung paano tayo mag-isip.”

AJ is only thankful for the acting breaks she has been getting in her career. “Grateful ako kasi sobrang blessed ko sa mga projects,” she admitted.

Since she started acting on Vivamax in 2021 — in Paglaki Ko Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar — AJ has done nearly 10 films getting lead roles and working with top directors.

In her latest project, AJ joins the stellar cast of director Roman Perez Jr.’s sexy drama thriller and crime series, Iskandalo.

The cast includes Cyndi Miranda, Jay Manalo, Joonee Gamboa, Sean de Guzman, Jamilla Obispo, Pio Balbuena, Arvic Tan, Francis Magundayao, Carlene Aguilar, Arnold Reyes, Ayana Misola and Angela Morena.

The 10-episode series of Iskandalo will premiere April 10 on Vivamax and airs every Sunday.

Now that she is being tagged as one of Vivamax’s superstars, AJ does not seriously think of her new title. “Hindi superstar ang tingin ko sa sarili ko,” she insisted. “Masaya at sobrang thankful ako dahil after lahat ng pinagpaguran namin, nagbubunga na siya. I’m thankful that I get this kind of opportunity.”

As a sexy star, AJ gets disappointed when her films get pirated and sold. Inevitably, they turn the delicate scenes into a scandal. “Ako hindi ko na iniisip ang sarili ko. Nalulungkot lang ako. Pinagpapaguran ng tao, not just the stars, but even our director and the staff. We worked hard during the shoot, nagpupuyat kami, tapos nanakawin lang ng iba. Nakakalungkot lang.”

Iskandalo director Roman Perez boasts the series is one of the biggest productions of late. “Pinaka-malaki talaga. Hindi pa naman ganitong karami ang mga actors or Vivamax superstars na nagsasama-sama sa isang original series, because it is not a co-production. Original dahil produced talaga ng Viva.

“Pressure. Sobrang pressure Nakakasukang pressure. Bakit sa akin? Bakit itong project na ‘to. Siyempre, nilabanan natin ito kasi we want to prove na story-driven. Maganda ang narrative at higit sa lahat, susubaybayan mo ang series talaga. Not just because it is a crime thriller at erotica ito. Gusto ng mga tao ang soap operas and tele-serye.”

Because of the themes of his films, direk Roman easily gets subjected to scandals.

“Palagay ko ‘yung nai-iskandalo ko, sila ang mga unang nanonood. Sila ang unang nagba-bash sa amin at sila din ang unang nag-aabang sa Facebook or Telegram and Vivamax. Sila ang unang curious nanonood at tapos, they will bash. Mas okay ‘yun. Dumadami ang aming kulto,” he said.

“Tulad ng gobyerno ‘pag may iskandalo, pinapatay lang ang issue. Nawawala rin. Ganun lang siguro ang treatment. Iikot at iikot lang. Mawawala din. Makakalimutin tayong mga Pilipino.”