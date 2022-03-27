LIST: Oscar nominees in main categories
HOLLYWOOD, United States — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 94th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," an eerie psychological Western about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana, leads with 12 nods, followed by sci-fi epic "Dune" at 10, and "Belfast" and "West Side Story" tied at seven.
Best picture
- "Belfast"
- "CODA"
- "Don't Look Up"
- "Drive My Car"
- "Dune"
- "King Richard"
- "Licorice Pizza"
- "Nightmare Alley"
- "The Power of the Dog"
- "West Side Story"
Best director
- Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
- Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
- Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
- Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
Best actor
- Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
- Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
- Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick... BOOM!"
- Will Smith, "King Richard"
- Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Best actress
- Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
- Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
- Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
- Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
- Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
Best supporting actor
- Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
- Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
- Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
- J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Best supporting actress
- Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
- Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
- Judi Dench, "Belfast"
- Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
- Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
Best international feature film
- "Drive My Car" (Japan)
- "Flee" (Denmark)
- "The Hand of God" (Italy)
- "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan)
- "The Worst Person in the World" (Norway)
Best animated feature
- "Encanto"
- "Flee"
- "Luca"
- "The Mitchells vs the Machines"
- "Raya and the Last Dragon"
Best documentary feature
- "Ascension"
- "Attica"
- "Flee"
- "Summer of Soul"
- "Writing with Fire"
Best original screenplay
- "Belfast" - Kenneth Branagh
- "Don't Look Up" - Adam McKay and David Sirota
- "King Richard" - Zach Baylin
- "Licorice Pizza" - Paul Thomas Anderson
- "The Worst Person in the World" - Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier
Best adapted screenplay
- "CODA" - Sian Heder
- "Drive My Car" - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- "Dune" - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- "The Lost Daughter" - Maggie Gyllenhaal
- "The Power of the Dog" - Jane Campion
Films with six or more nominations
- "The Power of the Dog" - 12
- "Dune" - 10
- "Belfast" - 7
- "West Side Story" - 7
- "King Richard" - 6
A thread on this year's Oscar nominees, winners and ceremony.
Hollywood is anxious to find out if "CODA," "The Power of the Dog" or "Belfast" will be named the year's best film at the Oscars on Sunday -- and whether audiences will actually tune in to see it happen.
Moody Western "The Power of the Dog" had looked set to ride off into the sunset with Tinseltown's top prize, handing Netflix its much-coveted first best picture, but the Academy Awards race has been flung wide open in the past few weeks.
"CODA" -- an uplifting drama about an eccentric deaf family -- has surged in popularity, and industry insiders say Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" cannot be ruled out. — AFP
Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform during Sunday's Oscars, but outspoken vaccine skeptic Van Morrison is skipping Hollywood's biggest night, organizers said Tuesday.
All three performers are nominated for best song at the 94th Academy Awards -- along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Diane Warren, whose songs will also be performed on the broadcast.
Pop superstar Beyonce's Oscar-nominated ballad "Be Alive" was penned for tennis biopic "King Richard," which stars Will Smith as the father of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams. — AFP
Oscar nominees from Steven Spielberg and Will Smith to first-time Bhutanese director Pawo Choyning Dorji gather at a Los Angeles ballroom, as Hollywood's award season enters its final stretch.
The Academy's glitzy annual luncheon for nominated A-listers and indie auteurs did not take place last year because of the pandemic, but returned with a starry in-person crowd of those who made the best films released in 2021, a year during which many movie theaters reopened.
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz chatted to Guillermo del Toro and Maggie Gyllenhaal over drinks, while Denzel Washington posed for photos with a long line of admirers. — AFP
"If there's ever been a time to be grateful for, and to revel in, an occasion that allows us to be in the same room, ladies and gentlemen, this is the year," said Will Packer, who will produce the 94th Academy Awards show. — AFP/Andrew Marszal
The Oscars next month will pre-tape the announcements of eight winners in an attempt to make the televised ceremony "tighter and more electric," organizers say.
The decision, made to "prioritize the television audience," will free up more time for musical performances, comedy and tributes, Academy president David Rubin says in an email to nominees and members.
Eight awards "will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live broadcast begins," and edited highlights will be "folded seamlessly into the live televised show," the email seen by AFP says. — AFP
