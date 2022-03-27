LIST: Oscar nominees in main categories

View of the Oscar red carpet outside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 26, 2022, one day before the 94th Academy Awards. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27, 2022.A

Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," an eerie psychological Western about a repressed 1920s cattle rancher in Montana, leads with 12 nods, followed by sci-fi epic "Dune" at 10, and "Belfast" and "West Side Story" tied at seven.

HOLLYWOOD, United States — Here are the nominees in key categories for the 94th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

LATEST UPDATE: March 25, 2022 - 11:21am

A thread on this year's Oscar nominees, winners and ceremony.

March 25, 2022 - 11:21am Hollywood is anxious to find out if "CODA," "The Power of the Dog" or "Belfast" will be named the year's best film at the Oscars on Sunday -- and whether audiences will actually tune in to see it happen. Moody Western "The Power of the Dog" had looked set to ride off into the sunset with Tinseltown's top prize, handing Netflix its much-coveted first best picture, but the Academy Awards race has been flung wide open in the past few weeks. "CODA" -- an uplifting drama about an eccentric deaf family -- has surged in popularity, and industry insiders say Kenneth Branagh's childhood-inspired "Belfast" cannot be ruled out. — AFP

March 23, 2022 - 9:14am Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform during Sunday's Oscars, but outspoken vaccine skeptic Van Morrison is skipping Hollywood's biggest night, organizers said Tuesday. All three performers are nominated for best song at the 94th Academy Awards -- along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Diane Warren, whose songs will also be performed on the broadcast. Pop superstar Beyonce's Oscar-nominated ballad "Be Alive" was penned for tennis biopic "King Richard," which stars Will Smith as the father of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams. — AFP

March 8, 2022 - 10:04am Oscar nominees from Steven Spielberg and Will Smith to first-time Bhutanese director Pawo Choyning Dorji gather at a Los Angeles ballroom, as Hollywood's award season enters its final stretch. The Academy's glitzy annual luncheon for nominated A-listers and indie auteurs did not take place last year because of the pandemic, but returned with a starry in-person crowd of those who made the best films released in 2021, a year during which many movie theaters reopened. Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz chatted to Guillermo del Toro and Maggie Gyllenhaal over drinks, while Denzel Washington posed for photos with a long line of admirers. "If there's ever been a time to be grateful for, and to revel in, an occasion that allows us to be in the same room, ladies and gentlemen, this is the year," said Will Packer, who will produce the 94th Academy Awards show. — AFP/Andrew Marszal