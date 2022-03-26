^

Entertainment

Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted anew holding hands in Rockwell

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 10:42am
Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted anew holding hands in Rockwell
Paolo Contis, Yen Santos star in 'A Far Away Land'
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored celebrity couple Paolo Contis and Yen Santos were spotted anew holding hands in Rockwell, Makati. 

In the video now trending on various social media sites, Paolo was wearing a gray shirt while Yen was wearing a white blouse and black pants with white baseball cap. 

It was last December when the rumored couple was last seen in Boracay. 

Social media user Mikee Clariz Ebina Sullano of Malay, Aklan posted photos of the rumored couple in her Facebook account. 

“Tara boracay as a friend,” Mikee captioned her post. 

A month after LJ Reyes revealed that she and Paolo ended their relationship, Paolo and Yen were spotted dining in Baguio. They were also spotted in Manaoag, Pangasinan.

Paolo, however, cleared the name of Yen, saying she was never the reason behind the breakup with LJ.

“She was never the reason of our break up. I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na to. Pati pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu-ano,” Paolo said. 

“When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” he added.

RELATED'Tara Boracay as a friend': Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted together anew

SI PAOLO CONTIS

YEN SANTOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino hits unnamed ex-boyfriend in Robredo Tarlac sortie, Ruffa Guttierrez reacts

Kris Aquino hits unnamed ex-boyfriend in Robredo Tarlac sortie, Ruffa Guttierrez reacts

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino hit an unnamed ex-lover in the Leni Robredo rally in her hometown Tarlac.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Thai actor Beam Papangkorn dies in his sleep at 25

Thai actor Beam Papangkorn dies in his sleep at 25

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Thai actor Beam Papangkorn died last Wednesday. He was 25. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid

'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez turned emotional upon recalling that she’s the third party of the now her husband...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Mike Enriquez back on broadcasting after successful kidney operation

Mike Enriquez back on broadcasting after successful kidney operation

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Veteran Kapuso broadcaster has returned to the broadcast scene after a lengthy medical leave to undergo a kidney...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Because of You' hit maker Keith Martin found lifeless in QC condo

'Because of You' hit maker Keith Martin found lifeless in QC condo

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
American singer-songwriter Keith Martin has died. He was 55. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Pia Wurtzbach and BFFs say no to cancel culture but yes to redemption culture

Pia Wurtzbach and BFFs say no to cancel culture but yes to redemption culture

By MJ Marfori | 11 hours ago
Aptly named The Queens, the vlog is a passion project of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzback and former beauty queens Carla...
Entertainment
fbtw
Francine explores acting outside of a loveteam

Francine explores acting outside of a loveteam

By Bot Glorioso | 11 hours ago
Francine Diaz is set to make the audience laugh, cry and fall in love with her when iWantTFC begins streaming today, March...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gelli, Carmina and Candy share the secret to their decades-long friendship

Gelli, Carmina and Candy share the secret to their decades-long friendship

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
A quote by William Shakespeare reminds you and me about how “faithful friends are hard to find,” but once you...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with