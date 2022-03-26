Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted anew holding hands in Rockwell

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored celebrity couple Paolo Contis and Yen Santos were spotted anew holding hands in Rockwell, Makati.

In the video now trending on various social media sites, Paolo was wearing a gray shirt while Yen was wearing a white blouse and black pants with white baseball cap.

It was last December when the rumored couple was last seen in Boracay.

Social media user Mikee Clariz Ebina Sullano of Malay, Aklan posted photos of the rumored couple in her Facebook account.

“Tara boracay as a friend,” Mikee captioned her post.

A month after LJ Reyes revealed that she and Paolo ended their relationship, Paolo and Yen were spotted dining in Baguio. They were also spotted in Manaoag, Pangasinan.

Paolo, however, cleared the name of Yen, saying she was never the reason behind the breakup with LJ.

“She was never the reason of our break up. I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na to. Pati pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu-ano,” Paolo said.

“When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” he added.

