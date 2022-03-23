'Eto po ang resibo': Karen Davila clarifies she's only with Marcos to cover, not a supporter

Karen Davila with presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos in his Cavite caravan

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya broadcaster Karen Davila clarified that she was with presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos in his Cavite caravan as a journalist covering her beat and not as a supporter.

This was after social media users accused her of being a Marcos supporter.

In her Twitter account, Karen said she has been assigned to cover Marcos and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, she said her "TV Patrol" co-anchors have been assigned to other candidates. Henry Omaga Diaz is covering Vice President Leni Robredo.

In another post, Karen posted a photo of her interview with Manny Pacquiao.

“Eto po ang resibo sana huwag magkalat ng fake news. Finished my one on one w Sen Manny Pacquiao a few nights ago, will still be joining him on a sortie soon,” she wrote.

“ABSCBN’s Kampanya Serye On The Road & Presidential Intvws shoots today. I have been assigned to trail Presidential Aspirants Bongbong Marcos & Sen Manny Pacquiao."

“Today, I am with former Sen Bongbong Marcos for the day. Watch out for the ABSCBN SPECIALS,” she added.

Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez also warned the people about fake news as she listed down ABS-CBN reporters covering the presidentiables.

“Babala sa maaaring magkalat ng fake news na may ineendorso ang ABS-CBN journalists. Sila po ay assigned para sa #Halalan2022 coverage: VP Leni - Henry Omaga Diaz, BBM - Karen Davila, Pacquiao - Karen Davila, Lacson - Bernadette Sembrano, Isko - Alvin Elchico, Ka Leody - Zen Hernandez,” she wrote on Twitter.

