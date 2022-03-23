^

Entertainment

'Eto po ang resibo': Karen Davila clarifies she's only with Marcos to cover, not a supporter

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 4:10pm
'Eto po ang resibo': Karen Davila clarifies she's only with Marcos to cover, not a supporter
Karen Davila with presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos in his Cavite caravan
Karen Davila via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya broadcaster Karen Davila clarified that she was with presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos in his Cavite caravan as a journalist covering her beat and not as a supporter. 

This was after social media users accused her of being a Marcos supporter. 

In her Twitter account, Karen said she has been assigned to cover Marcos and Sen. Manny Pacquiao. 

Meanwhile, she said her "TV Patrol" co-anchors have been assigned to other candidates. Henry Omaga Diaz is covering Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Henry Omaga Diaz is covering VP Leni Robredo & my co-anchors have been assigned to other candidates,” she added. 

In another post, Karen posted a photo of her interview with Manny Pacquiao. 

“Eto po ang resibo sana huwag magkalat ng fake news. Finished my one on one w Sen Manny Pacquiao a few nights ago, will still be joining him on a sortie soon,” she wrote. 

“ABSCBN’s Kampanya Serye On The Road & Presidential Intvws shoots today. I have been assigned to trail Presidential Aspirants Bongbong Marcos & Sen Manny Pacquiao."

 

 

“Today, I am with former Sen Bongbong Marcos for the day. Watch out for the ABSCBN SPECIALS,” she added. 

Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez also warned the people about fake news as she listed down ABS-CBN reporters covering the presidentiables. 

 

 

“Babala sa maaaring magkalat ng fake news na may ineendorso ang ABS-CBN journalists. Sila po ay assigned para sa #Halalan2022 coverage: VP Leni - Henry Omaga Diaz, BBM - Karen Davila, Pacquiao - Karen Davila, Lacson - Bernadette Sembrano, Isko - Alvin Elchico, Ka Leody - Zen Hernandez,” she wrote on Twitter. 

RELATED: Karen Davila prohibited from interviewing election candidates for vlog

KAREN DAVILA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
After 18 years of being together, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now engaged. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
After 18 years of being together, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now engaged. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
One of the top 50 candidates at this year's batch of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) hopefuls is embroiled in a race is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
One of the top 50 candidates at this year's batch of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) hopefuls is embroiled in a race is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Women's Month: Binibining Pilipinas queens show fitness routine; Samantha Panlilio signs with Viva
play

Women's Month: Binibining Pilipinas queens show fitness routine; Samantha Panlilio signs with Viva

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 hours ago
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) gathered some of its reigning queens to celebrate International Women's Month...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Erich Gonzales marries businessman boyfriend

Erich Gonzales marries businessman boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales tied the knot with businessman Mateo Lorenzo in an intimate church ceremony earlier tod...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Watch your tongue': Francine Diaz decries bullying experience

'Watch your tongue': Francine Diaz decries bullying experience

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz, 18, speaks with the wisdom of someone beyond her years.
Entertainment
fbtw
Traveling with kids? Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares smart tips
Exclusive

Traveling with kids? Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares smart tips

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
In an exclusive interview for Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment "Slam Book" show, "Pinoy Big Brother" host Bianca...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'

LIST: Survival tricks using everyday items as seen on 'All of Us are Dead'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
If there's one thing that the hit zombie survival series "All Of Us Are Dead" (AOUAD) taught us, it is being resourceful when...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun will deliver his congratulatory speech at the wedding of soon-to-be husband and wife Hyun...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with