'Watch your tongue': Francine Diaz decries bullying experience

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 3:28pm
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz, 18, speaks with the wisdom of someone beyond her years.

At the recent Zoom presscon for her upcoming iWantTV series "Bola Bola,"  she proved no amount of bashing can shake her self-confidence. She can turn the worst kind of body shaming into something good: like a slimmer, healthier self.

People called her "siopao face,"  then labeled her “malnourished“ when she finally slimmed down. Instead of hanging her head in shame, Francine worked out with such fury, and the bashers fell silent, one by one.

“Each time I hear these things, I work out, and I got positive results. I become a better person,” she beamed.

Oh yes, Francine admits the barbs bothered her. She’s only human. But she tells herself these people don’t know her story. They don’t know what her childhood was like. They have no right to judge her.

“I will prove that I’m not what they’re saying I am. I don’t have to fight them, but I have to fight for myself,” she explained.

Thea Balderrama, Francine’s character in the romantic comedy "Bola Bola" (streaming starting March 26), faces more or less the same sticky situation. Thea is smart and funny. She loves to cook. But she weighs 200 pounds. No one wants to date her.

If Francine were to advise Thea, she’ll tell the poor girl: “Don’t listen to what people say. Pampagulo lang 'yon. If you’re okay with yourself, if you love yourself, you don’t have to seek other people’s opinion.”

For Francine, absorbing people’s negative comments triggers self doubt. It will put an end to healthy sense of self.

The actress thinks it’s wrong to force yourself on someone who doesn’t like you. People who love themselves don’t do that.

“The right person will come. You don’t have to chase him. You don’t have to force love,” she explained.

That’s part of self-respect. 

Such self-love must go hand-in-hand with respect for others, however.

“Watch your tongue,” she warned. “Words are like a knife. You don’t see them, but hurtful words inflict lasting wounds.”

Francine knows she must love herself. But she also knows this mustn’t come at the expense of others. That’s maturity for you.

RELATED: 'Audition muna bago kain': Francine Diaz proud of Grab delivery rider dad, humble beginnings

