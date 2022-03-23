^

Entertainment

Julia Montes gets emotional after Coco Martin, 'Ang Probinsyano' birthday surprise

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 12:14pm
Julia Montes gets emotional after Coco Martin, 'Ang Probinsyano' birthday surprise
Julia Montes and Coco Martin during the birthday surprise for the actress
Nancy Arcega via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes turned emotional when she was surprised by her “Ang Probinsyano” family in her birthday recently. 

Julia shared a video clip on her Instagram account where the cast and crew of the longest-running series can be seen lining up and singing her a birthday song. 

At the end of the line, Julia’s rumored boyfriend Coco Martin is seen holding a cake and greeting her. 

“Birthday Surprise, ako ang taong mahilig manurprise pero sobrang iyakin pag ako ang sinusurpresa…. isa ito sa napakasayang pagbati sakin at nakakataba ng puso na makita ang lahat nagsamasama…” Julia wrote in the caption. 

 

 

The actress also said that she’s blessed to work with the people in the series. 

“Sobrang saya ko na makasama ang buong team ng FPJAP, napaka blessed ko na makatrabaho ang lahat ng masisipag , magagaling at may puso sa kanilang trabaho… Now I know why they last this long …. PUSO at DEDIKASYON sa trabaho…” she said.  

“I pray and hope na in the future the dedication and heart for work will become the standard … saludo ako sa lahat ng bumubuo ng show ! Maraming Salamat ! Mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat,” she added.

RELATED: Julia Montes finally admits she's in love

ANG PROBINSYANO

COCO MARTIN

JULIA MONTES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
One of the top 50 candidates at this year's batch of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) hopefuls is embroiled in a race is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidate accused of blackfishing

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
One of the top 50 candidates at this year's batch of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) hopefuls is embroiled in a race is...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid

'I was the third party': Regine Velasquez recalls start of relationship with Ogie Alcasid

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez turned emotional upon recalling that she’s the third party of the now her husband...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni shared her sentiment on the alleged beating by her boyfriend Kit Thompson. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ana Jalandoni, Kit Thompson unfollow, delete each other's photos on Instagram

Ana Jalandoni, Kit Thompson unfollow, delete each other's photos on Instagram

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni removed all of her photos with actor Kit Thompson from her Instagram page after the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin wedding update: 'Arthdal Chronicles' star Jang Dong-gun to deliver speech

By Jan Milo Severo | 58 minutes ago
South Korean actor Jang Dong-gun will deliver his congratulatory speech at the wedding of soon-to-be husband and wife Hyun...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Women are killing it!': AC Bonifacio shares style, TikTok tips
Exclusive

'Women are killing it!': AC Bonifacio shares style, TikTok tips

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 2 hours ago
And now that it’s Women’s Month, AC toasts the power of people like her, to rock the world.
Entertainment
fbtw
Women's Month: Binibining Pilipinas queens show fitness routine; Samantha Panlilio signs with Viva

Women's Month: Binibining Pilipinas queens show fitness routine; Samantha Panlilio signs with Viva

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) gathered some of its reigning queens to celebrate International Women's Month...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

Why it took 18 years for Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles to be engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
After 18 years of being together, celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are now engaged. 
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture
Exclusive

WATCH: Bianca Gonzalez Intal shares free app teaching kids about Filipino culture

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
For TV host Bianca Gonzales and her husband, cager JC Intal, visiting museums is a fun way to educate their daughters, Lucia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with