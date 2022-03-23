Julia Montes gets emotional after Coco Martin, 'Ang Probinsyano' birthday surprise

Julia Montes and Coco Martin during the birthday surprise for the actress

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Montes turned emotional when she was surprised by her “Ang Probinsyano” family in her birthday recently.

Julia shared a video clip on her Instagram account where the cast and crew of the longest-running series can be seen lining up and singing her a birthday song.

At the end of the line, Julia’s rumored boyfriend Coco Martin is seen holding a cake and greeting her.

“Birthday Surprise, ako ang taong mahilig manurprise pero sobrang iyakin pag ako ang sinusurpresa…. isa ito sa napakasayang pagbati sakin at nakakataba ng puso na makita ang lahat nagsamasama…” Julia wrote in the caption.

The actress also said that she’s blessed to work with the people in the series.

“Sobrang saya ko na makasama ang buong team ng FPJAP, napaka blessed ko na makatrabaho ang lahat ng masisipag , magagaling at may puso sa kanilang trabaho… Now I know why they last this long …. PUSO at DEDIKASYON sa trabaho…” she said.

“I pray and hope na in the future the dedication and heart for work will become the standard … saludo ako sa lahat ng bumubuo ng show ! Maraming Salamat ! Mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat,” she added.

