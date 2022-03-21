Ana Jalandoni, Kit Thompson unfollow, delete each other's photos on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni removed all of her photos with actor Kit Thompson from her Instagram page after the alleged assault in a Tagaytay hotel last March 18.

Ana's Instagram account has caught the attention of netizens and mainstream media alike as their old couple photos, as well as Thompson's pictures, were reportedly deleted from her account.

Kit's Instagram page also does not feature Ana's photos anymore, as well as their couple photos.

Eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Thompson was reportedly charged for violating Section 5(a) of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, which prohibits causing physical harm to a woman or her child, according to a Philippine National Police statement released last Saturday.

Also last Saturday, Ana posted two photos of herself side by side, one of which showed her face with bruises.

“When you love someone you will never ever harm them. Minahal mo ba talaga?” Ana asked.

Trigger warning: Photos of alleged abuse

She warned her followers to take care, writing in the caption, "This is me saying, you all should be careful out there.”

Tagaytay Police reportedly arrested the actor last Friday after an alert from Jalandoni’s friends was sent to PNP, showing a picture of Ana's alleged injuries, with the actress' text messages asking for help.

Cornerstone, Kit's management, released a new statement, after the previous one drew flak from netizens for being allegedly tone deaf regarding the topic of women abuse.

“The Cornerstone Management does not condone any act of violence and profoundly value the dignity of women. We take this opportunity to clarify that our earlier statement was issued with no knowledge of any specific details as we were in receipt only of general allegations. Neither were we privy to any photos of the incident.”

The statement added, “In this delicate situation, we subscribe to the sound discretion of law enforcement and allow the wheels of justice to take its course.”

Cornerstone also sent flowers with a "get-well-soon" card to Jalandoni, which she shared in her Instagram stories today.

Thompson and Jalandoni first revealed about their romantic relationship in December last year.

