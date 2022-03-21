^

Entertainment

Ana Jalandoni, Kit Thompson unfollow, delete each other's photos on Instagram

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 21, 2022 | 2:44pm
Ana Jalandoni, Kit Thompson unfollow, delete each other's photos on Instagram
Ana Jalandoni and Kit Thompson
Kit Thompson fan page via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines —  Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni removed all of her photos with actor Kit Thompson from her Instagram page after the alleged assault in a Tagaytay hotel last March 18. 

Ana's Instagram account has caught the attention of netizens and mainstream media alike as their old couple photos, as well as Thompson's pictures, were reportedly deleted from her account.

Kit's Instagram page also does not feature Ana's photos anymore, as well as their couple photos.

Eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Thompson was reportedly charged for violating Section 5(a) of Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, which prohibits causing physical harm to a woman or her child, according to a Philippine National Police statement released last Saturday.

Also last Saturday, Ana posted two photos of herself side by side, one of which showed her face with bruises. 

“When you love someone you will never ever harm them. Minahal mo ba talaga?” Ana asked. 

Trigger warning: Photos of alleged abuse

 

 

She warned her followers to take care, writing in the caption, "This is me saying, you all should be careful out there.”

Tagaytay Police reportedly arrested the actor last Friday after an alert from Jalandoni’s friends was sent to PNP, showing a picture of Ana's alleged injuries, with the actress' text messages asking for help.

Cornerstone, Kit's management, released a new statement, after the previous one drew flak from netizens for being allegedly tone deaf regarding the topic of women abuse.

“The Cornerstone Management does not condone any act of violence and profoundly value the dignity of women. We take this opportunity to clarify that our earlier statement was issued with no knowledge of any specific details as we were in receipt only of general allegations. Neither were we privy to any photos of the incident.”

The statement added, “In this delicate situation, we subscribe to the sound discretion of law enforcement and allow the wheels of justice to take its course.”

Cornerstone also sent flowers with a "get-well-soon" card to Jalandoni, which she shared in her Instagram stories today.

Thompson and Jalandoni first revealed about their romantic relationship in December last year.

RELATED: Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

WOMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'May matres ako mga baklaaah!': Angelica Panganiban pregnant with first baby

'May matres ako mga baklaaah!': Angelica Panganiban pregnant with first baby

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Gregg Homan....
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: Factors that hindered Tracy Maureen Perez's chances at winning Miss World 2021

Analysis: Factors that hindered Tracy Maureen Perez's chances at winning Miss World 2021

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
So here are a few reasons why Tracy failed to win the coveted title:
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana is now building her dream home after the reported split with husband Tom Rodriguez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana is now building her dream home after the reported split with husband Tom Rodriguez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni shared her sentiment on the alleged beating by her boyfriend Kit Thompson. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Ex-Super Junior-M member Henry Lau apologizes over cultural appropriation claims

Ex-Super Junior-M member Henry Lau apologizes over cultural appropriation claims

By Marane A. Plaza | 4 hours ago
Former K-pop band member Henry Lau released a statement of apology after some Korean netizens expressed their disapporval...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ariana Grande reacts to viral video of huge 'pink' crowd singing 'Break Free'

Ariana Grande reacts to viral video of huge 'pink' crowd singing 'Break Free'

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
In an Instagram story earlier today, global pop superstar Ariana Grande expressed her amazement toward a viral video...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Swimsuit Challenge winners announced

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Swimsuit Challenge winners announced

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) organization announced the Top 3 winners of its Swimsuit Challenge.
Entertainment
fbtw
Crew of thief series 'Lupin' robbed in broad daylight

Crew of thief series 'Lupin' robbed in broad daylight

7 hours ago
France has charged seven youths over a massive daylight robbery from a film crew shooting the new season of hit Netflix heist...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alexa Miro gets candid about career, childhood & personal life

Alexa Miro gets candid about career, childhood & personal life

By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
I met the petite and sexy Alexa Miro a few months ago when she guest co-hosted in Lunch Out Loud , the noontime show produced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with