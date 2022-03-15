'I won't lie to you': Kris Aquino shares health updates, says bone marrow test is 'exag ang sakit'

Kris Aquino in a video posted on her Instagram account on March 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino has returned home with sons Bimby and Josh after consulting medical experts abroad for her health condition.

In her Instagram account on Monday, Kris posted a photo of her with her sons.

“Nakauwi na kami… this was our last pic before heading to our temporary, leased home,” she wrote.

Last February, Kris was cleared of cancer, diabetes, and kidney and liver diseases.

“Maghihintay na lang for my bone marrow test results,” she said.

Kris also acknowledged her sons for their support.

“Super blessed to have the LOVE and concern from these 2 giants, through them binigay ni God so much more than I could ever deserve,” she said.

In an earlier video on her medical journey, Kris said that based on tests made on her just last March 11, doctors found that she has "no tumors, no cancer detected." She was also cleared of ulcers and any heart disease. The bone marrow test, she explained, is to rule out a blood-related disorder associated with her weight loss and anemia.

"I won't lie to you. There's this this parang nabugbog ng bongga feeling in my lower spine... halos wala na kasi akong fat to help cushion my bones... kaya exag ang sakit, skin then diretso to my bones," she recalled her bone marrow test ordeal.

Earlier this month, Kris posted a video of her, saying the first Xolair injection to her was a success.

“Kinaya ko the full dose,” Kris wrote.

“Thank you for your prayers- supposed to rest this week, then March 13 ang next shot- then after 5 days, praying nothing goes wrong, we finally go abroad & i continue my next doses of Xolair and finally tackle my autoimmune and other important health problems. In case magtatanong kayo, still just 85 pounds (38.5 kg)m,” she added.

