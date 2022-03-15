^

WATCH: Adam Levine goes pink in 'Paw Patrol' soundtrack video

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 15, 2022 | 10:41am
WATCH: Adam Levine goes pink in 'Paw Patrol' soundtrack video
MANILA, Philippines —  A pink-haired Adam Levine stars in the lyrics video of "Good Mood," the official sound track of the much-awaited film "Paw Patrol: The Movie."

The music video is filled with puppies in animation, and Adam singing along to the feel-good song.

"Good Mood" is an original hit written and performed by Adam Levine, who is mostly popular as the lead vocalist of the pop rock band Maroon 5. The song is the official sound track of the movie based on the hit Nickelodeon TV series "PAW Patrol."

The movie hightlights how the Paw Patrol is on a roll. When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

 

 

Joining the Paw Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members from the original series’ cast along with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel and introducing Will Brisbin. The movie was directed by Cal Brunker, with screenplay by Billy Frolick and Cal Brunker and Bob Barlen, and story by Billy Frolick based on the television series created by Keith Chapman.

"Paw Patrol: The Movie" is distributed in the Philippines by Paramount Pictures through Columbia Pictures. The exciting, inspiring animated adventure from Paramount Pictures opens exclusively in cinemas across the Philippines on March 16. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines via YouTube

RELATED: WATCH: Kim Kardashian transforms into opinionated poodle in 'Paw Patrol' movie

