'Laban Bisaya, Pilipinas!': Tracy Maureen Perez arrives in Puerto Rico for Miss World 2021 coronation night

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez announced on Sunday, March 13, that she has safely arrived in Puerto Rico.

The Philippine representative for this year's Miss World pageant shared a clip of her travel on Instagram, writing in caption, “I’m very happy I got here early and no flight delays.”

In what would seem like her second send-off after her previous departure in late November last year, Tracy was given a pre-departure soiree at the grand ballroom of the B Hotel by the Miss World-Philippines organization before leaving for Puerto Rico. The reigning queens from last year's competition - Dindi Pajares (Supranational), Kathleen Paton (Eco), Tatiana Austria (Eco Teen), Michelle Arceo (Environment), Sheila Rebortera (Multinational), Trisha Martinez (Tourism), Janelle Lewis (2nd Princess), and Rianna Pangindian (1st Princess) hosted the event and wished their queen sister the best.

"With the normalization of the global health situation, I am very confident that Tracy can wave our flag proudly and outperform her competitors every step of the way. In Tracy's case, the odds are already in her favor, based on her very impressive pre-pageant performance, so we can only hope and pray that she remains in top fighting form," enthused MWP national director Arnold L. Vegafria.

It will be remembered that the Miss World Organization issued its last minute decision to reschedule the pageant just a few hours before the December 16 coronation night, due to the alarming and unforeseen surge of Covid-19 cases in Puerto Rico at that time.

"I'm happy to see you leave. This is your chance to leave a mark in the world," intoned Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares.

"I know you'll do your best to raise our flag. I also know that you'll compete to the best of your abilities," encouraged Miss Eco Teen International 2021 first runner-up Tatiana Austria.

"The competition is right around the corner. We all appreciate your bravery. We're looking forward to see your victory; so all your hard work pays off," concurred 1st Princess Rianna Pangindian.

To keen pageant observers, the decision seemed anti-climactic for Tracy, who was then clearly ahead of her game by securing for herself a spot in the Top 15 fast track winners after winning in the head-to-head and beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) challenges.

"It could be frustrating for some, but I tried my best to compose and calm myself, coz it's something I couldn't control. I'll just take it as a blessing that I'll have more time to prepare," Tracy said.

"I talk to myself and to people who I rely on to keep the momentum. I also revisit places, most especially the center of the Single Parents Federation of Cordova (SPFC), to remind of my purpose. Let's celebrate the small wins and thank ourselves for getting through the day-to-day obstacles," she further intimated.

The Top 40 semifinalists are all expected to arrive in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The final phase of the competition will commence the very next day. The coronation night will unfold on March 16 at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot (March 17, 8 am, in the Philippines).

