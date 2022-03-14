^

Entertainment

'Laban Bisaya, Pilipinas!': Tracy Maureen Perez arrives in Puerto Rico for Miss World 2021 coronation night

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
March 14, 2022 | 12:35pm
'Laban Bisaya, Pilipinas!': Tracy Maureen Perez arrives in Puerto Rico for Miss World 2021 coronation night
Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez
@jorelvalmores, Tracy Maureen Perez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez announced on Sunday, March 13, that she has safely arrived in Puerto Rico.

The Philippine representative for this year's Miss World pageant shared a clip of her travel on Instagram, writing in caption, “I’m very happy I got here early and no flight delays.” 

 

 

In what would seem like her second send-off after her previous departure in late November last year, Tracy was given a pre-departure soiree at the grand ballroom of the B Hotel by the Miss World-Philippines organization before leaving for Puerto Rico. The reigning queens from last year's competition - Dindi Pajares (Supranational), Kathleen Paton (Eco), Tatiana Austria (Eco Teen), Michelle Arceo (Environment), Sheila Rebortera (Multinational), Trisha Martinez (Tourism), Janelle Lewis (2nd Princess), and Rianna Pangindian (1st Princess) hosted the event and wished their queen sister the best.

"With the normalization of the global health situation, I am very confident that Tracy can wave our flag proudly and outperform her competitors every step of the way. In Tracy's case, the odds are already in her favor, based on her very impressive pre-pageant performance, so we can only hope and pray that she remains in top fighting form," enthused MWP national director Arnold L. Vegafria.

It will be remembered that the Miss World Organization issued its last minute decision to reschedule the pageant just a few hours before the December 16 coronation night, due to the alarming and unforeseen surge of Covid-19 cases in Puerto Rico at that time.

"I'm happy to see you leave. This is your chance to leave a mark in the world," intoned Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares.

"I know you'll do your best to raise our flag. I also know that you'll compete to the best of your abilities," encouraged Miss Eco Teen International 2021 first runner-up Tatiana Austria.

"The competition is right around the corner. We all appreciate your bravery. We're looking forward to see your victory; so all your hard work pays off," concurred 1st Princess Rianna Pangindian.

To keen pageant observers, the decision seemed anti-climactic for Tracy, who was then clearly ahead of her game by securing for herself a spot in the Top 15 fast track winners after winning in the head-to-head and beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) challenges.

"It could be frustrating for some, but I tried my best to compose and calm myself, coz it's something I couldn't control. I'll just take it as a blessing that I'll have more time to prepare," Tracy said.

"I talk to myself and to people who I rely on to keep the momentum. I also revisit places, most especially the center of the Single Parents Federation of Cordova (SPFC), to remind of my purpose. Let's celebrate the small wins and thank ourselves for getting through the day-to-day obstacles," she further intimated. 

The Top 40 semifinalists are all expected to arrive in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The final phase of the competition will commence the very next day. The coronation night will unfold on March 16 at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot (March 17, 8 am, in the Philippines). 

RELATED: Tracy Maureen Perez makes it to Miss World 2021's Top 15 shortlist

MISS WORLD

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michael Bubl&eacute; explains why he gave his grandfather&rsquo;s house to Filipina caregiver

Michael Bublé explains why he gave his grandfather’s house to Filipina caregiver

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Canadian singing sensation Michael Bublé explained why he gave his grandfather’s house to his Filipina caregiver...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua
play

'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The production venue used by TV program “Rated Korina” is now open for rent.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua
play

'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The production venue used by TV program “Rated Korina” is now open for rent.
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Holland film banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map

Tom Holland film banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map

5 hours ago
Vietnam has banned a new Hollywood film starring Tom Holland over scenes with a map showing Beijing's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Holland film banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map

Tom Holland film banned in Vietnam over South China Sea map

5 hours ago
Vietnam has banned a new Hollywood film starring Tom Holland over scenes with a map showing Beijing's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Benedict Cumberbatch to host Ukraine refugees; 'The Power of the Dog' wins big at BAFTAs

Benedict Cumberbatch to host Ukraine refugees; 'The Power of the Dog' wins big at BAFTAs

By Charles Onians | 3 hours ago
Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" won BAFTAs for best director and best film on...
Entertainment
fbtw
A dinner to reminisce the yesteryears

A dinner to reminisce the yesteryears

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
Catching up with a dear friend from way back is always a joyous occasion, especially when it’s over good food. Wilson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hailey Bieber hospitalized after suffering from a brain blood clot

Hailey Bieber hospitalized after suffering from a brain blood clot

By Marane A. Plaza | 20 hours ago
Model Hailey Bieber was hospitalized after suffering from a blood clot to her brain. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray defends Miss Universe 2021&nbsp;Harnaaz Sandhu from people commenting on her weight

Catriona Gray defends Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu from people commenting on her weight

By Marane A. Plaza | 21 hours ago
"I think it's really unfortunate that the public still finds the need to tear women down in that way," Gray said.
Entertainment
fbtw
A stylized drama with an occasional touch of humor

A stylized drama with an occasional touch of humor

By Leah C.Salterio | 1 day ago
The character of the feisty and brave Adriana in director Jon Red’s Adarna Gang, is an ideal comeback vehicle for actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with