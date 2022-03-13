Hailey Bieber hospitalized after suffering from a brain blood clot

MANILA, Philippines — Model Hailey Bieber was hospitalized as she reportedly suffered from a blood clot to her brain.

Earlier today, American media outlet TMZ reported that the model had been "hospitalized with a brain condition." Hailey then confirmed the news herself via her Instagram story.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and I was taken to the hospital," she wrote.

She added, "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen — but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

Justin Bieber's wife shared that she's now on the way to recovery. "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well. I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Formerly Hailey Baldwin, the model met pop star Justin Bieber in 2009. The two started their romantic relationship in 2016, and has been dating on and off before eventually getting married in two intimate wedding ceremonies in 2019.

