^

Entertainment

Hailey Bieber hospitalized after suffering from a brain blood clot

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 13, 2022 | 5:16pm
Hailey Bieber hospitalized after suffering from a brain blood clot
Hailey Bieber
Release

MANILA, Philippines — Model Hailey Bieber was hospitalized as she reportedly suffered from a blood clot to her brain. 

Earlier today, American media outlet TMZ reported that the model had been "hospitalized with a brain condition." Hailey then confirmed the news herself via her Instagram story.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and I was taken to the hospital," she wrote.

She added, "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen — but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

Justin Bieber's wife shared that she's now on the way to recovery. "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well. I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Formerly Hailey Baldwin, the model met pop star Justin Bieber in 2009. The two started their romantic relationship in 2016, and has been dating on and off before eventually getting married in two intimate wedding ceremonies in 2019.

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin: ‘It’s hard to date Justin Bieber’

JUSTIN BIEBER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Michael Bubl&eacute; explains why he gave his grandfather&rsquo;s house to Filipina caregiver

Michael Bublé explains why he gave his grandfather’s house to Filipina caregiver

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Canadian singing sensation Michael Bublé explained why he gave his grandfather’s house to his Filipina caregiver...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua
play

'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The production venue used by TV program “Rated Korina” is now open for rent.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: David Chua reacts to Kelley Day as alleged 3rd party in Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana marriage
play
Exclusive

WATCH: David Chua reacts to Kelley Day as alleged 3rd party in Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana marriage

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor and director David Chua defended his friend Kelley Day after being dragged as the alleged third party in the relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachel breaks down The Broken Marriage Vow&rsquo;s &lsquo;trending&rsquo; confrontation scene

Rachel breaks down The Broken Marriage Vow’s ‘trending’ confrontation scene

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Rachel Alejandro revealed what really went down on set while filming the buzzworthy confrontation scene in ABS-CBN’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I got exhausted': Lea Salonga on BTS 'Permission To Dance' concert

'I got exhausted': Lea Salonga on BTS 'Permission To Dance' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Broadway star Lea Salonga congratulated K-Pop sensation BTS for a successful concert recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Catriona Gray defends Miss Universe 2021&nbsp;Harnaaz Sandhu from people commenting on her weight

Catriona Gray defends Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu from people commenting on her weight

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
"I think it's really unfortunate that the public still finds the need to tear women down in that way," Gray said.
Entertainment
fbtw
A stylized drama with an occasional touch of humor

A stylized drama with an occasional touch of humor

By Leah C.Salterio | 17 hours ago
The character of the feisty and brave Adriana in director Jon Red’s Adarna Gang, is an ideal comeback vehicle for actress...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alice Dixson: The most important role I&rsquo;ve ever played is being a mom

Alice Dixson: The most important role I’ve ever played is being a mom

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
For Alice Dixson, life has been changed forever after becoming a first-time mom at the age of 51.
Entertainment
fbtw
Karen Bordador recounts ordeal in prison in MMK

Karen Bordador recounts ordeal in prison in MMK

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
MMK’s two-part International Women’s Month special. Karen did not feel ‘robbed’ of five years of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kit Thompson asks followers to help him find girl behind the face mask

Kit Thompson asks followers to help him find girl behind the face mask

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Kit Thompson called his followers to help him find the girl behind the face mask. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with