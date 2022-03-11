Ben&Benâ€™s Paolo Guico has empowering message after fitness achievement

Ben&Ben’s Paolo Guico has empowering message after fitness achievement

Ben&Ben’s Paolo Guico celebrated reaching his fitness goals with an amazing before and after of his weight loss journey.

The OPM musician took to social media to share a snap of his toned figure beside a snap of his face from a few years back.

“These pictures represent years of hard work and sacrifice. Today, I just wanted to celebrate this growth with all of you. Thanks for being there to cheer me on at my lowest moments. I hit my goal weight this week, finally,” he wrote on social media on Wednesday.

He then encouraged his fans who are on a path of growth to do the work for themselves and their loved ones.

“Never do it just to please others, because it will never be enough. You are enough,” he said. “You have so much to offer to the world. I know you’re working hard. You got this. You’re not alone. I’m rooting for you. I’m with you.”

Paolo added that in the snaps he shared, he is also celebrating his stretch marks and his past self, stating that both are “awesome”.

It was just a few days ago when the nine-piece band’s vocalist shared that he has finally reached his goal weight and even found love in a new activity — running.

“I was never really a runner. I started from not being able to run straight for two minutes, to conquering 21 km. I want to unapologetically celebrate this moment because it took literal blood, sweat and tears to get to this point,” he shared.

Paolo also opened up on how the struggles made him grow physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually throughout the past two years of his journey.

“It allowed me to develop focus and grit, but also to meditate and reflect. Even some great musical ideas arrived upon me while running. This has been one of the toughest battles of my life. But God granted me an extra push to persevere, one day at a time,” he said.

He encouraged his supporters that they could also go through their own journey of growth as long as they put in the work.

“If you’re struggling for a breakthrough, in school, work, life, for your body, or for your mind, yes rest for a bit, but know that you can get back stronger,” he said.

He first talked about embracing a healthier lifestyle back in November of 2019.

“Change began when I surrendered it all to God, and lived a life of faith, trust and belief that things will turn out fine. I embraced a more active lifestyle to get to a better mental state. The weight loss, and the rest followed,” he then wrote in an Instagram post.

Paolo and the rest of the nine-piece Ben&Ben band performed on Wednesday at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE.