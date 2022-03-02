'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King engaged to Steven Piet

MANILA, Philippines — "The Kissing Booth" star Joey King announced that she is now engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet.

In her Instagram account, Joey posted photos of Steven's proposal last February 22.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” she wrote.

“I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she added.

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it,” she said.

Joey and Steven went public with their romance last 2019 after having a date at a Cinespia's screening of “Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets” in Los Angeles.