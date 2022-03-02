Anne Curtis announces showbiz comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Anne Curtis announced her showbiz comeback via a concert documentary, "Luv-Anne."

In her Instagram account, Anne posted the poster of the concert.

“A very special docu-concert for everyone I LUV! Join me as I share bits and pieces of my life in the past two years. Plus! I just might have some surprise fierce, fun and fab performances!” she wrote.

“G? LuvANNE na LuvANNE na! I’m vack mga vaaaacks!!! Luv-Anne!” she invited the public.

The documentary concert marks the end of Anne's showbiz hiatus more than two years after announcing her temporary leave from "It's Showtime" because of her pregnancy.

Tickets are available via KTX.ph and VivamaxPlus.

RELATED: Anne Curtis urges Congress to pass law increasing age of statutory rape