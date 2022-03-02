^

'JoshNella' Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador reunite in 'Darna' set

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 12:54pm
Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador in the set of 'Darna' on March 1, 2022.
Joshua Garcia via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador have finally reunited. 

In Joshua's Instagram account, the talented actor posted a photo of him with Janella. 

"Reunited," Joshua captioned the post. 

"Nice to see you again, mister," Janella commented on the post. 

 

 

Joshua was seen wearing a police officer uniform for his role in the "Darna" series starring Jane de Leon. 

Janella will be portraying Darna's rival Valentina in the series.

The two were paired in the hit series "The Killer Bride." They were also paired in an episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" before working with each other again in the upcoming superheroine series by Mars Ravelo. 

JANELLA SALVADOR

JOSHUA GARCIA
