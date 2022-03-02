'Doble balik sa karma': Gabby Eigenmann warns scammer after Rocco Nacino almost fell for 'budol'

Rocco Nacino in an Instagram post on February 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Rocco Nacino revealed that he almost lost P10,000 to a scammer posing as fellow actor Gabby Eigenmann.

In his Instagram account, Rocco shared a screenshot of the conversation where Gabby’s poser can be seen asking him to lend him P10,000.

He said he almost fell to the poser, saying he just woke up then until he realized that Gabby has more money than him.

Rocco said that the poser should learn how to work and not scam others.

“Sa taong ito, sana makonsensya ka sa ginagawa mo at karma na ang bahala sa’yo. Kung kailangan mo ng pera, gumawa ka ng tamang paraan para makaipon. Hindi lahat nasho-shortcut,” he said.

“It’s sad to know that may mga gumagawa talaga ng ganito. Sana maging aral ito para sa’tin lahat na mag-ingat palagi at magkaroon ng presence of mind lalo na ’pag pera na ang usapan."

Gabby also reminded his friends and followers not to entertain messages from his poser.

“Kung sino ka man, tigilan mo na ang pangloloko sa mga tao, mas doble ang balik sa karma,” Gabby reminded.