Piolo Pascual shares tip on taking care of heart
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 12:09pm





 
Piolo Pascual shares tip on taking care of heart
Piolo Pascual graces the cover of US-based Vulkan magazine.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual gave tips on how to protect one's heart. 


In the recent Sun Life virtual press conference, Piolo said protecting someone’s heart is not just about being romantic. 


“Be nice to yourself. It’s not all about being romantic, but feeding yourself good stuff and being nice to the people around you. That’s how you share love and take care of yourself,” he said. 


Piolo admitted that he felt anxious with the pandemic because he can’t move around. 


“Parang you’re stuck. Also for the health of my family especially my mom. Those things and worries and you know the people around you getting sick. It’s hard to deal with that,” he said. 


“I realize that it’s important to pray more and worry less,” he added. 


