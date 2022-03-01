Sarah and Matteo lead Padayon benefit concert for Caritas

In one of their rare appearances together, Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli and her husband Matteo Guidicelli will be performing in the online show Padayon for the benefit of Caritas Manila. This is a fund-raising project for the repair and reconstruction of churches destroyed by Typhoon Odette.

In the spirit of charity in action, Caritas Manila and Viva Live, Inc., have joined forces to put up the Padayon online concert for Typhoon Odette victims. This will stream on Friday, March 25, at 8 to 11 in the evening. Given the list of performers who have committed their talents to this noble undertaking, this show will be one of the biggest and truly enjoyable in recent times.

Padayon features performances by the following artists: Alamat, Andre Yllana, Andrea Badinas, Angelo Garcia, Ataska, Bandang Lapis, Caleb Santos, Ethan David, Ethan Loukas, Ezro, Ferodina, Francine Garcia, Guji Lorenzana, Jean Kiley, Jehramae Trangia, Jerald Napoles, Juliana Parizcova, Katrina Velarde, Kayla Miel Camerong, Kim Molina, LITZ, Lyca Gairanod, Magnus Haven, Marielle Belleza, Mark Bautista, SB New Gen, Rob Deniel, The Juans, This Band, Thyro Alfaro, Wilbert Ross, and Yumi Lacsamana.

Padayon will also include the special participation of His Eminence Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, who is also the president of Caritas Internationalis.

Directed by the award-winning Paul Basinillo, Padayon will also include the special participation of His Eminence Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, who is also the president of Caritas Internationalis. Just in case you do not know, the esteemed Cardinal Tagle can really sing and will surely hold his own against all those other talents.

Tickets are priced specifically for the buyer’s desired contribution. P1,000 will buy electrical materials; P3,000 will go for roofing materials and P5,000 for the rest of the structure materials. Individuals and corporations who have the capacity to be extra generous can avail of packages like the Gift of Love for P1 million; Gift of Hope for P500,000 and the Gift of Faith for P100,000.

Caritas Manila, which is also known as the Church of the Poor, is the 68-year-old social service and development ministry arm of the Archdiocese of Manila. When one desires to be of help to the needy but is in doubt about who or where to make that donation, Caritas is the organization to turn to. Your contribution will surely make it to where it is needed most.

Here then with Padayon, is an opportunity to be of help and thanks to Viva Live and all the artists ready to be of help, you will get to also watch a great concert in the process. So, do go online now and buy those tickets to the concert.

Padayon also features performances of (clockwise, from top left) Guji Lorenzana, Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina, Lyca Gairanod and Mark Bautista, among other artists.

Tickets to watch Padayon are available at the KTX Website at https://www.ktx.ph/events/38283/padayon-online-concert-for-typhoon-odette/caritasmanila.

For those making their donations through online donation portals, you can send proof of donation to [email protected]/org.ph or to https://www.facebook.com/officialcaritasmanila for verification. After this a unique link will be sent to you for entry to the benefit concert.

Remember, as Acts 20:35 says, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Giving is what Caritas is all about. So, please share what you can. Padayon is waiting for you.