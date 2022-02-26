

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Joshua Garcia reacts to news that his used utensils are up for 'bidding'
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 2:33pm





 
Joshua Garcia reacts to news that his used utensils are up for 'bidding'
Joshua Garcia at Antonio Junior Lugaw-Pares Eatery in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.
Facebook / Antonio Junior Lugaw-Pares Eatery
 


ZAMBALES, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted to the news that the utensils he used in a small restaurant in Bulacan are up for "bidding".


On Twitter, Joshua shared a video clip from News 5 about the "bidding".




"Krazy," Joshua captioned the post.


Joshua's used utensils in Antonio Junior Lugaw-Pares Eatery in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan trended online after the restaurent owner joked that he would sell it. 




"Okay na po. Naka-bidding na ang kutsara at pinggan niya," he wrote.


 










 









JOSHUA GARCIA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Cancer ruled out': Kris Aquino gives update on health status, sends prayers for cousin Charlie Cojuangco







'Cancer ruled out': Kris Aquino gives update on health status, sends prayers for cousin Charlie Cojuangco



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Kris Aquino gave her fans a detailed update on her current health status.








Entertainment
fbtw













'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite







'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Angel Locsin was seen at Kris Aquino's small birthday gathering, as posted by 'The Queen of Media' herself on her Instagram...








Entertainment
fbtw













Piolo Pascual is now a sustainable hotelier







Piolo Pascual is now a sustainable hotelier



By MJ Marfori |
16 hours ago 


Do you ever wonder how rich our local celebrities are? 








Entertainment
fbtw













New 'momshie' host? Regine Velasquez reacts to replacing Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'







New 'momshie' host? Regine Velasquez reacts to replacing Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez clarified that she is only a guest host for ABS-CBN morning talk show "Magandang Buhay"...








Entertainment
fbtw













'It&rsquo;s a boy': Kelley Day jokes after tagged 3rd third party in Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez alleged split







'It’s a boy': Kelley Day jokes after tagged 3rd third party in Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez alleged split



By Marane A. Plaza |
February 4, 2022 - 8:29am 


Beauty queen turned actress Kelley Day referenced her alleged third party involvement in a joke she posted on Instagram.








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Gary, Regine and 9 other stars remain with ABS-CBN







Gary, Regine and 9 other stars remain with ABS-CBN



By Nathalie Tomada |
16 hours ago 


ABS-CBN continues to be the home network of Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Zanjoe Marudo, Erich Gonzales, Jake Cuenca,...








Entertainment
fbtw













Jon Red&rsquo;s Adarna Gang is modern-day take on Ibong Adarna epic







Jon Red’s Adarna Gang is modern-day take on Ibong Adarna epic



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
16 hours ago 


Notable director Jon Red’s upcoming film Adarna Gang is his latest social commentary about crime, politics and family...








Entertainment
fbtw













West Side Story reimagined







West Side Story reimagined



By Baby A. Gil |
16 hours ago 


Question please.








Entertainment
fbtw













Ely Buendia to rock Iloilo with Rivermaya, not Eraserheads







Ely Buendia to rock Iloilo with Rivermaya, not Eraserheads



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock icon Ely Buendia made true his promise of making a stage appearance if Vice President...








Entertainment
fbtw













Will Smith in his element: 'King Richard' review







Will Smith in his element: 'King Richard' review



By Kristofer Purnell |
1 day ago 


Part biopic and sports film, "King Richard" tells the story of the man who raised Venus and Serena Williams, who are considered...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with