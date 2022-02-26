Joshua Garcia reacts to news that his used utensils are up for 'bidding'

ZAMBALES, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted to the news that the utensils he used in a small restaurant in Bulacan are up for "bidding".

On Twitter, Joshua shared a video clip from News 5 about the "bidding".

"Krazy," Joshua captioned the post.

Joshua's used utensils in Antonio Junior Lugaw-Pares Eatery in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan trended online after the restaurent owner joked that he would sell it.

"Okay na po. Naka-bidding na ang kutsara at pinggan niya," he wrote.