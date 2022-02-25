New 'momshie' host? Regine Velasquez reacts to replacing Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez clarified that she is only a guest host for ABS-CBN morning talk show "Magandang Buhay" and didn't permanently replace Karla Estrada, who is now running for a partylist seat.

During her contract renewal signing with ABS-CBN last Wednesday, Regine said she's having a good time hosting the program.

“Guest host pa lang ako ngayon sa ‘Magandang Buhay’ kasi nga wala si Momshie Karla so I am the one doing her part now. But I am having such a wonderful time working with Jolina and Melai,” she said.

"’Yung mga nanonood sa amin tuwing umaga, napapansin siguro na tawa lang kami nang tawa. Para lang akong naglalaro. I do hosting in ‘ASAP’ pero iba 'yung format ng ‘Magandang Buhay.’ I remember doing the same before. I kinda missed it,” she added.

She thanked ABS-CBN for giving her the morning show.

"I am so happy that I was given the opportunity to do a morning show with two other girls who I love very much. They are all so game, sobrang nag-e-enjoy lang talaga ako,” she said.

“Hindi pa naman po ako totoong host. Nagpapanggap pa lang ako right now. But like I said, I am so happy to be given the opportunity to be a special host of ‘Magandang Buhay’.”

