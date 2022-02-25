'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angel Locsin was seen at Kris Aquino's small birthday gathering, as posted by "The Queen of Media" herself on her Instagram page.

Kris commemorated her bond with Angel, noting that they have been together through thick and thin since Aquino has been the first friend of Locsin when she moved to the Kapamilya network.

Kris wrote in the caption, "We’ve known each other mula nung baby pa si Bimb, first friend nya ko sa network namin nung bagong lipat sya. Never did i expect na magiging friends for life na kami… Name it, napagdaanan na namin together pero ang maganda, hindi for public consumption.. super small gathering lang for the people i am closest to, more than a week after my birthday…"

Kris also hinted at who they are supporting this upcoming presidential elections in May.



"Obviously alam namin ni Gel kung anong kulay kami this 2022, BUT happy ako to embrace the rainbow. (well, except for 1 color- for now, gets nyo na, diba?) ready, action agad, hindi puro pangako lang ang pagtulong sa mga nangangailangan (kaya nga po nabuo at tumibay ang samahan dahil sa mga relief ops namin). #lovelovelove from Ate/ Ninang Kris & Angel na parehong nagmamahal sa BAYAN. We (love) the PH."

Seemingly celebrating the EDSA People Power Movement, Kris concluded her caption with, "Mabuhay ang KALAYAAN at DEMOKRASYA!"

Kris Aquino is of course the daughter of the late former president Cory Aquino, the leader of EDSA People Power Movement. Aquino is also the sister of the later former president Noynoy Aquino.

