

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 10:17am





 
'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite
From left: Actresses Kris Aquino and Angel Locsin
Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angel Locsin was seen at Kris Aquino's small birthday gathering, as posted by "The Queen of Media" herself on her Instagram page.


Kris commemorated her bond with Angel, noting that they have been together through thick and thin since Aquino has been the first friend of Locsin when she moved to the Kapamilya network.


Kris wrote in the caption, "We’ve known each other mula nung baby pa si Bimb, first friend nya ko sa network namin nung bagong lipat sya. Never did i expect na magiging friends for life na kami… Name it, napagdaanan na namin together pero ang maganda, hindi for public consumption.. super small gathering lang for the people i am closest to, more than a week after my birthday…"


Kris also hinted at who they are supporting this upcoming presidential elections in May. 

 








 


"Obviously alam namin ni Gel kung anong kulay kami this 2022, BUT happy ako to embrace the rainbow. (well, except for 1 color- for now, gets nyo na, diba?) ready, action agad, hindi puro pangako lang ang pagtulong sa mga nangangailangan (kaya nga po nabuo at tumibay ang samahan dahil sa mga relief ops namin). #lovelovelove from Ate/ Ninang Kris & Angel na parehong nagmamahal sa BAYAN. We (love) the PH."


Seemingly celebrating the EDSA People Power Movement, Kris concluded her caption with, "Mabuhay ang KALAYAAN at DEMOKRASYA!"


Kris Aquino is of course the daughter of the late former president Cory Aquino, the leader of EDSA People Power Movement. Aquino is also the sister of the later former president Noynoy Aquino.


RELATED: '100% united': Kris Aquino pens birthday message for mom Cory


 










 









KRIS AQUINO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones move to New York







Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones move to New York



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Jericho Rosales revealed that he and wife Kim Jones are currently settling in their new place in New York City.&nbs...








Entertainment
fbtw













Sharon Cuneta mourns death of ex-fiance Charlie Cojuangco







Sharon Cuneta mourns death of ex-fiance Charlie Cojuangco



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Sharon Cuneta shared her grief over the passing of Tarlac congressman and ex-fiance Carlos "Charlie" Cojuangco. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Jolina Magdangal explains why she stays with ABS-CBN despite shutdown







Jolina Magdangal explains why she stays with ABS-CBN despite shutdown



By Jan Milo Severo |
20 hours ago 


Kapamilya actress and TV host Jolina Magdangal explained the reason why she stayed with ABS-CBN despite the non-renewal of...








Entertainment
fbtw













Why Vic Sotto remains at the top of his game







Why Vic Sotto remains at the top of his game



By Jerry Donato |
11 hours ago 


Vic Sotto enjoys a resilient career and remains relevant to audiences.








Entertainment
fbtw













Laurenti Dyogi: Star Magic still open for stars who moved to other networks







Laurenti Dyogi: Star Magic still open for stars who moved to other networks



By Jan Milo Severo |
20 hours ago 


Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi revealed that he respects the decisions of former Kapamilya celebrities who transferre...








Entertainment
fbtw







 


Latest









Erich Gonzales renews ABS-CBN contract despite allegedly to marry rich businessman







Erich Gonzales renews ABS-CBN contract despite allegedly to marry rich businessman



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 hour ago 


Actress Erich Gonzales just renewed her contract with ABS-CBN and Star Magic at the recently held "Kapamilya Strong 2022"...








Entertainment
fbtw













John Lloyd Cruz allegedly dating artist Isabel Santos







John Lloyd Cruz allegedly dating artist Isabel Santos



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 hour ago 


Artist Isabel Santos fueled speculations that she and actor John Lloyd Cruz are playing sweet music together because of recent...








Entertainment
fbtw











 

Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion







Sean Penn visits Ukraine to make documentary on Russian invasion



2 hours ago 


US actor and director Sean Penn is in Kyiv making a documentary about Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian president's office...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Cancer ruled out': Kris Aquino gives update on health status, sends prayers for cousin Charlie Cojuangco







'Cancer ruled out': Kris Aquino gives update on health status, sends prayers for cousin Charlie Cojuangco



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 hours ago 


Kris Aquino gave her fans a detailed update on her current health status.








Entertainment
fbtw













Coleen Garcia: Motherhood is absolutely life-changing







Coleen Garcia: Motherhood is absolutely life-changing



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
11 hours ago 


After giving birth to her first child, Amari, in Sept. 2020, Coleen Garcia has returned to acting via Jon Red’s Adarna...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with