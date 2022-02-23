

















































 
























Maymay Entrata calls out YouTube channel for 'fake news' over 'afam' boyfriend
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 9:19am





 
Maymay Entrata calls out YouTube channel for 'fake news' over 'afam' boyfriend
Actress-singer Maymay Entrata
Maymay Entrata via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata called a out a YouTube channel for publishing a video saying that her relationship with her boyfriend is fake.


In her Twitter account, Maymay shared the video warning the uploader to be sued if the video will not be deleted.


“FAKE NEWS!! Kapag di nyo po buburahin at patuloy nyo pong pag s-spread ng false information para manira ng buhay ng ibang tao, wag nyo na po sanang hintayin na aabot tayo sa husgado. Maraming salamat po,” Maymay wrote.


"It’s confirmed! Jowang nireveal ni Maymay Entrata it’s a FAKE pala?...” the video description entailed.


 




 


The uploader, meanwhile, deleted the video.


Recently, Maymay finally introduced her non-showbiz boyfriend through social media on Valentine's Day. She shared a photo of herself with her beau, who seems to be a foreigner."Happy Birthday my Valentino," she wrote.


Recommended














 

 






































