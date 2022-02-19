

















































 
























Entertainment
 
Angeline Quinto shares photo of her baby's father in maternity shoot
 

 
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 19, 2022 | 10:30am





 
Angeline Quinto shares photo of her baby's father in maternity shoot
Angeline Quinto during a maternity shoot.
Instagram / loveangelinequinto
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto finally shared a photo of her baby's father but didn't identify him.


On Instagram, Angeline posted a photo of her showing her baby bump and the father of her son.








Her maternity shoot post aims to promote her upcoming video blog on YouTube.


"Hello Mga ka twinkle, for today’s vlog gagawin ko ang who know’s me better kasama ang Team AQ. Syempre, ipapasilip ko din sainyo ang aking maternity shoot," she captioned the post.


Earlier this month, Angeline revealed the gender of her baby.


“It’s a boy. Sa wakas maisi-share ko na rin sa inyong lahat ang gender ng aking baby,” Angeline wrote on Instagram.


She also thanked Vice Ganda for hosting the gender reveal party.


"Maraming salamat ate Vice @praybeytbenjamin at sa Viceral family para sa gender-reveal party niyo sa akin!” she said.


“Excited na po ako sa journey ko bilang isang ina. Maraming salamat Panginoon sa isang napakagandang blessing na ibinigay niyo sa akin!” she added.


 










 

 







